Strategies for Digital Transformation Success in Aerospace and Defense
Many aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations are pursuing digital transformation initiatives. They're looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to increase operational efficiency and improve mission readiness.
Technology Brief
Digital Transformation Do-Over: How to Restart on the Right Foot
Don't give up on digital transformation projects because they aren't delivering the results you expected. This brief explains what might be going wrong so you can turn things around and head in the right direction.