Solve 5G New Radio Test UE Prototyping and Validation Challenges

5G is complex and presents more challenges than previous generations of wireless technology. Before a 5G ecosystem can evolve, semiconductor, commercial infrastructure equipment and service operators must validate products and services for performance, conformance to the standard and interoperability. Aside from new technology for mobile broadband, 5G aims to deliver a wave of new applications to market. To develop new applications on top of 5G, a standard-compliant solution is needed. The key requirements of a comprehensive test solution include:

 

  • access to full user equipment (UE) or a user device that is capable of making an attach to a gNodeB,
  • ability to update system software as new requirements are added,
  • GPP UE-compilant RF front ends.

5G New Radio Test UE Solution

  • Gain access to a Release 15 compliant UE for sub-6 GHz with the NI Test UE offering for 5G New Radio (NR) before commercial hardware is available.
  • Monitor link performance in real time with visualized measurements. Analyze and debug link performance offline with additional data logs.
  • Reduce development time and maximize hardware investments with a system designed for both lab benchmark test and field test.
     

Solution Advantages

  • Fully 3GPP Release 15 NSA-compliant software capable of completing a full attach

  • 4x2 MIMO configuration for 5G NR

  • 2x2 MIMO LTE anchor for options 3x

  • User-selectable center frequency between 500 MHz and 6 GHz

  • Cabled or over-the-air functionality

  • Hard case for easy transport

"As 5G was picking up steam, we looked to find a world-class 5G NR platform that would outperform the market today and continue to do so as the 5G market matures. As a leader in SDR-based radios since 2011, NI was the natural choice to ensure we have the best radio with the best testing capabilities to stay ahead of the curve for our customers."

Clarke Ryan, Senior Director of Product Development, Spirent

Alliance Partner Network
Services and Support
5G New Radio Test UE Solution Brochure

Learn about 5G New Radio Release 15 non-standalone (NSA) mode test UE solutions.

