Achieve Ultrafast mmWave OTA Validation Test

Engineers working on new 5G mmWave Antenna-in-Package (AiP) devices have the tough test challenge of characterizing the beamforming performance of these devices over-the-air (OTA). With no access to traditional connectorized test ports to assess device performance, engineers need to configure and run detailed 3D spatial sweeps within a carefully controlled RF environment in an anechoic chamber. Conducting these spatial sweeps can become a very time-consuming and prohibitively expensive task.

A test solution for mmWave OTA validation of AiP devices must meet the following requirements: