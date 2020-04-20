Use a Single Data Logger for Your Electromechanical Test Needs

Using multifunction, modular hardware can help ensure proper test coverage, the flexibility required to meet the latest design requirements, and validate that project costs are within budget.
Deliver fast, high-confidence electromechanical design evaluation while managing challenges such as test setup complexity, limited lab space, changing parameters, and finding the right set of tools. Important features for reuse, flexibility, and on-time test include:
Maximizes investments by learning one toolchain for both testing and logging
Creates custom applications using measurement hardware and configuration-based data-logging software
Quickly visualizes and analyzes test data, prepares reports, and compares data across various tests
Reduces test reruns due to inaccurate and/or disorganized measurement data
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.
Learn about NI hardware and software for electromechanical validation test including multipurpose configuration-based data logging and test data analysis.
