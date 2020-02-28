Technical Sessions
Dive into information and tools you and your team need to thrive when solving the biggest engineering challenges. Featuring a variety of formats and a wide selection of industry experts sharing insights and skills, the more than 200 NIWeek technical sessions offer a premier engineering learning experience no matter your skill level.
Semiconductor | Transportation | Aerospace, Defense and Government
|Session Name
|Date
|Time
|Room
|Semiconductor
|NI-STS Yield Monitoring Using SystemLink™ Software
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|12B
|Deliver Powerful and Efficient Products Quickly with a Standardized Solution for Power and Performance Validation
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|12B
|Qualifying OpAmps and Comparators for Satellites and Critical Payload Systems
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|12B
|Acquiring Low-Level Signals with Precision DC Instruments
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|15
|Using NI VST and TestStand to Develop Test Solutions for SiP Projects
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|12B
|Accelerating the Semiconductor Design To Test Flow
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|12B
|Semiconductor Design To Test Collaboration and Panel Discussion
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–5:15 p.m.
|12B
|mmWave OTA Best Practices for Fast and Reliable Test Results
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|12B
|Parallelizing to Reduce Test Time for RF Characterization
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|12B
|Simplify and Accelerate the RF Test Workflow
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|12B
|Wi-Fi 6E Front-End Test Characterization with VST and LabVIEW
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|12B
|Transportation
|Data Is the Backbone of Our Autonomous Future
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|16B
|Developing Flexible EV Dyno Test Systems
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|19A
|EV HIL Test Methodology
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|19A
|The Mobility Disruption and Opportunities Ahead with ADAS/AD
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|16B
|Automotive Infotainment and Connectivity – Efficient multi-DUT solutions for automated validation test and automated production test of wireless capabilities such as NR, cV2X, LTE, 802.11ac/ax, BT, GNSS, and more.
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|16B
|EV Battery Pack and Module Validation
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|19A
|Making Cents of the Technology Revolution Driving the Future of Mobility
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|19A
|Automotive Industry Spotlight (External Presenter)
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|19A
|Testing ADAS sensors to AVs - Exponential Growth in Testing
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|19A
|Automotive Radar - Practical experiences and lessons learned from deploying active radar target simulators for high volume production test applications.
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|19A
|PROVEtech:RBS—Enabling Full AUTOSAR ARXML Support in LabVIEW and VeriStand
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|19A
|Turn ECU Production Test into a Competitive Advantage
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|19A
|New Test Methods for ADAS Sensor Fusion Test Challenges to Shorten Development Cycles
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|19A
|The Role of C-V2X in Vision Zero
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|19A
|Aerospace, Defense and Government
|VXI to PXI: Best Practices for a Successful Technology Refresh
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|12A
|Rethink Your Approach to Embedded Controller Test to Reduce Cost and Schedule Risk
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|12A
|Breaking Down "Electrification" in Aerospace and Defense: What Is It and How Do You Test It?
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|12A
|Model-Based Systems Engineering Best Practices
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|12A
|Rapidly Prototype and Validate Novel Radar Concepts and Systems
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|12A
|Technology Trends and Test Challenges of Future Digital AESA Architectures
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|12A
|NI's Linux Investment Strategy: Today And Into The Future
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|12A
|Introducing NI's New Consulting Services to Deliver Business Results
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|12A
|Digital Transformation in A&D: Leveraging Test and Measurement to Accelerate Success
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|12A
|Meeting Cyber Security Requirements with Your NI Test System
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|12A
|Case Study: Testing Military Aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|12A
|Code Monkey: Avoiding the Trap of "Bright Shiny Things"
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|11 A/B
|Demystifying Dynamic Events
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|14
|Introduction to LabVIEW Interfaces
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18B
|SystemLink™ Software: Deriving Automated Test Insights
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18A
|Using Event Callbacks to Develop Plug-In Style Applications and Other Little-Known Event Tips and Tricks
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|16A
|How Interfaces Change the Actor Framework
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|18B
|How to Make Your Splash Screen the Most Complicated VI in Your App
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|18A
|Queue Tips
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|16A
|Secure (Web)Sockets with LabVIEW 2020
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|11 A/B
|Using Event Callbacks to Develop Plug-In Style Applications and Other Little-Known Event Tips and Tricks
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|14
|Engineering Data Floodgates Are Open: Collaborating and Capitalizing on Your Organization’s Largest Asset
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|16A
|Exploring LabVIEW Interfaces
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|18B
|Extend Your LabVIEW Code to the World Using Web Services
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|11 A/B
|OOBE, UI, and UX: Keys to Creating User-Focused Interfaces
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|14
|SystemLink™ Software: Automating App Distribution and Installation
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|18A
|Application Modularity: Separate Your UI Logic for Better Readability, Maintainability, and Extensibility
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|14
|Best Practices for Building and Distributing Componentized LabVIEW Applications
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|18A
|References in Classes and Classes in DVRs
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|16A
|Sweet. OO: A High-Carb Introduction to Object Orientation in LabVIEW
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|18B
|Writing Data-Management-Ready Measurement Files
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|11 A/B
|GCentral: Removing Barriers to a Collaborative LabVIEW Community
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|18B
|Hands-On: Continuous Integration with GitLab
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|14
|Improving the "Design to Test" Workflow with NI and MathWorks Tools
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|16A
|Simulation in FPGA
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|17B
|The Power of 3: Creating UI Modules with QControls, Panels, and DQMH
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|16B
|What To Expect When You’re Expecting an Error
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|17A
|What's New in LabVIEW NXG and LabVIEW 2020
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|11 A/B
|Why the HAL Not?
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|18A
|Building a Dynamic Automated Test Framework
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|16B
|HIL and RCP Using MathWorks and NI Tools
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|16A
|Importing HDL into LabVIEW
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|17B
|Introduction to Migrating LabVIEW Code to LabVIEW NXG
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|17A
|Making CompactRIO Hardware Configuration Changes (Nearly) Painless
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|18A
|Open-Source Projects in LabVIEW
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|18B
|Solving Complex Build Problems
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|14
|What's New in SystemLink™ Software
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|11 A/B
|Actor Framework: Reuse Nirvana for a Reasonable Price
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|16B
|Connecting a Raspberry Pi to the Physical World Using the LabVIEW Community Edition
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|18B
|Introduction to LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA Using LabVIEW NXG
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|17B
|Rigorous Testing Automated: Push-Button Approaches Toward Enhanced Test Automation of LabVIEW Code
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|16A
|Simplifying Your Measurement Abstraction Layer with LabVIEW OOP and DQMH: Part 2
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|18A
|SystemLink™ Software: Improve Test Asset Management
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|17A
|Test-Driven Development in Actor-Oriented Systems
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|14
|What's New in DIAdem
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|11 A/B
|"It Just Works": Building a LabVIEW New Project Template with Source Code Control, Task Tracking, and Continuous Integration Built In
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|11 A/B
|Automated Test Sequence Generation in TestStand
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|16B
|Building a Broker Actor for Message Decoupling in Actor Framework
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|14
|FPGA Compilation in LabVIEW NXG
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|17B
|How to Properly Use a Serial Port
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|18A
|Integrating Python and LabVIEW
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|16A
|Practical Guide to Getting Started with SystemLink™ Software: A Project Case Study
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|17A
|Soft Skills for Software Engineers
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|18B
|Architecting a TestStand System
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|16B
|Embedded Systems: Easier Than You Think!
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|17B
|Making Communications between LabVIEW and non-LabVIEW Applications Almost Seamless
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|16A
|My Journey from SVN to GIT
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|11 A/B
|SystemLink™ Software: How to Evolve Your Systems and Data Management Pilot to the Enterprise
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|17A
|Test-Driven Development
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18A
|Using a Message Broker with DQMH Actors for High-Speed, High-Throughput Data Logging
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|14
|Why Your Team Sucks at LabVIEW
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18B
|Free Code for Everyone: Getting a Lot Done Quickly with GPM
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|11 A/B
|If You Can’t Test in an Automated Way, Don’t Even Think about Being "Agile"
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|18A
|Real-World Application of FPGA Advanced Sessions
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|17B
|SystemLink™ Software: Bridging the Gap between IT and OT
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|17A
|TestStand Operator Interfaces in LabVIEW or NXG: A Quick Start Guide
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|16B
|Updating Legacy Software
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|16A
|Using Markup Syntax Instead of Word to Easily Write Code Documentation
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|18B
|A Case Study in Refactoring
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|14
|Bringing Machine Learning into Practice leveraging NI SystemLink™
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|17A
|Empowering TestStand with DQMH
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|16B
|How to Put Legacy Code to Rest with Monkeys
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|16A
|Inheriting a Mess of LabVIEW
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|14
|LabVIEW NXG Web Module: Developing Web-Based User Interfaces
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|17B
|Modern Build Practices: Contain Your Enthusiasm!
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|11 A/B
|VeriStand: Tool or Software Framework?
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|18A
|Employee Resource Groups and Your Career
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|13 A/B
|Mom, Why Do You Work?
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|13 A/B
|Why I Became an Ally
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|13 A/B
|Leveraging Veteran Talent
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|13 A/B
|Communication in Global, Multicultural Teams
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|13 A/B
|How Diversity Impacts Decision Making
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|13 A/B
|Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 101: What Are They and Why Do They Matter?
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|13 A/B
|How to Thrive in a Multigenerational Workplace
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|15
|Unconscious Bias: How It Impacts Innovation
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|13 A/B
|Bridging the Technical Divide: Communication Success across Disciplines
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|13 A/B
|Bias in AI and Machine Learning
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|13 A/B
|Cultivating Your Cultural Intelligence
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|13 A/B
|Hands-On: LabVIEW NXG and CompactRIO
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18D
|Software Test Lab
|Monday, May 18
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: Software Deployment and System Monitoring with SystemLink™ Software and CompactRIO
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|18D
|Software Test Lab
|Monday, May 18
|12:45–1:45 p.m.
|18C
|FlexLogger™ Software and CompactDAQ Hardware
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|18D
|Software Test Lab
|Monday, May 18
|2:00–3:00 p.m.
|18C
|Software Test Lab
|Monday, May 18
|3:15–4:15 p.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: Asset and Test Management with SystemLink™ Software and PXI Hardware
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|18C
|Hands-On: Explore C/C++ Development with NI Linux RT OS
|Tuesday, May 19
|11:00 a.m.–Noon
|18D
|Hands-On: Continuous Integration with GitLab
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|18D
|Hands-On: Measurement Data Post-Processing with DIAdem
|Tuesday, May 19
|3:00–4:00 p.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: Automating Measurement Data Management with SystemLink™ Software
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: Create User Interfaces Using the LabVIEW NXG Web Module
|Tuesday, May 19
|4:15–5:15 p.m.
|18D
|Hands-On: Automating Measurement Data Management with SystemLink™ Software
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: Create User Interfaces Using LabVIEW NXG Web Module
|Wednesday, May 20
|9:00–10:00 a.m.
|18D
|Hands-On: LabVIEW NXG and CompactRIO
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18D
|Hands-On: Measurement Data Post-Processing with DIAdem
|Wednesday, May 20
|10:30–11:30 a.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: Software Deployment and System Monitoring with SystemLink™ Software and CompactRIO Hardware
|Wednesday, May 20
|1:30–2:30 p.m.
|18D
|Hands-On: Asset and Test Management with SystemLink™ Software and PXI Hardware
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|18C
|Hands-On: LabVIEW NXG and CompactRIO
|Wednesday, May 20
|2:45–3:45 p.m.
|18D
