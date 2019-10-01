As vice president of offering management for production test, Drita Roggenbuck leads the team responsible for production test investment decisions for NI’s transportation business to increase value for customers.

Regarded as a thought leader in the automotive industry, Roggenbuck possesses a wealth of knowledge acquired over the past 19 years. Her experience working for major OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers like Lear, General Motors, and Ford complements NI’s platform expertise, which allows her to deliver impactful results through strong execution.

In her previous role as global vice president of E-Systems program management at Lear, Roggenbuck was responsible for driving profitability within the company’s $5 billion in revenue electrical and electronics business unit. During her tenure at Lear, she held various positions in business development, operations, sales, and program management, taking on increased responsibility within the E-Systems and seating divisions.

Roggenbuck also extends her time and talent to various nonprofits, including City Year Detroit and AutomotiveNEXT, an Inforum industry group where she has chaired several events to develop women for executive positions in the automotive industry.

Roggenbuck graduated with an Executive MBA from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Wayne State University.