As Vice President of R&D, David Gardner oversees the Design Services for all products produced by R&D. These hardware services include Production Test Engineering, PCB design, Regulatory Compliance, Metrology, Packaging, and Sustaining Engineering. Software services include software build and test infrastructure, internal software applications, and Software Sustaining Engineering. Product Documentation and Localization, for both hardware and software, are also a part of Design Services.

Gardner joined NI in 1998 as a software manager. He has held numerous leadership positions in R&D including several large application software organizations, international R&D leadership, and hardware services leadership positions.

Previous to NI, Gardner spent 13 years at Fisher Controls (Emerson Process) as a design engineer and engineering manager where he is a co-inventor of 2 patents.

Gardner holds a bachelor degree in computer engineering from Iowa State University. He has served as a Captain, EMT, and President of his local community Volunteer Fire Department.