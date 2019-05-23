Watch NIWeek Highlight Videos

NIWeek 2020

2019 Engineering Impact Awards

Thank you to all the game changers who made this year's Engineering Impact Awards the most inspirational and eye-opening ever.

Application of the Year

Highly Parallel Parametric Test System for In-Fab Wafer Characterization

Bart De Wachter and Kristof Croes, imec

imec built a wafer-level parametric measurement system using femtoampere-class NI SMUs. Controlled and synchronized with LabVIEW, in-fab ATE has helped imec reduce project cycle time from one month to three days, decreased wafer loss from four to one, and cut the overall wafer process cost by 75 percent.

Aerospace, Government, and Defense

 

Winner: Collins Aerospace

A Unified Test Architecture for Electromechanical Aerospace Systems

 

Finalist: Indian Space Research Organization

Flexible Satellite TTC Receiver Automated Test Equipment

Electronics and Semiconductor

 

Winner: imec

A Highly Parallel Parametric Test System for In-Fab Wafer Test

 

Finalist: Samsung Electronics

Package-Level PMIC Automated Test With Independent Smart Triggering

Advanced Research

 

Winner: Hiller Measurements

FPGA-Based Machine Learning for Enhanced Security of Wireless Medical Devices

 

Finalist: BioServe Space Technologies

Automating Microgravity Biological Experiments Onboard the International Space Station

Transportation

 

Winner: Volvo Cars

Improved Ride Quality Testing With Dynamic Vehicle Simulation

 

Finalist: Mazda Motor Corporation

Advanced Vehicle Electronics Test With a Software Defined Automated Test System

Generation Award

 

Winner: James Kring

CEO of JKI, LabVIEW Champion, Founder of OpenG

Humanitarian Award

Student Design Showcase

Helping engineers of all ages accelerate discovery and build world-changing solutions.

Wild Wheelchairs: Power Assisted Handcycle for the Mobility Impaired

Expanding Arctic Climate Research With a myRIO-Controlled Autonomous Aquatic Drone

Powering the IoT in Remote Locations With 5G Wireless Energy Transfer

