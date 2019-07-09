NI Receives 2 Global Supplier Awards From Analog Devices, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas – July 9, 2019 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced it has earned the Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Supplier of the Year and Top Performer for Equipment and Services awards at ADI’s Global Supplier Day in Boston.

NI received the event’s principal award, Supplier of the Year, for providing superior performance across all ADI suppliers in delivery, quality, new products, responsiveness and overall alignment with the company’s strategic objectives.

"Being honored as the top supplier of ADI for 2018 is inspiring for the entire NI team because it represents the value we aspire to deliver to all of our customers," said NI CEO, Alex Davern. “NI has seen rapid growth in our semiconductor business thanks to ADI and other industry leaders adopting our Semiconductor Test System (STS) for production test that delivers high reliability, high throughput, a small footprint and a very low cost of test.”

NI also earned the Top Performer Award for Equipment and Services, which recognizes top equipment manufacturers and services. The ADI Global Operations and Technology group chose NI because of its ability to support the company’s changing business and goals to provide shorter time to revenue. As a result of this collaboration, ADI has consistently achieved its organizational goals for operational cost and reliability.

“NI has done an exceptional job in partnering with our engineering teams to bring differentiated, reliable, and cost-competitive test solutions to bear in ADI’s test operations,” said John Hassett, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Technology at ADI. “NI is providing outstanding support to ADI as we compete, thrive and grow as a solutions company by staying ahead of what’s possible.”

The ADI Supplier Excellence Awards distinguish those companies that meet the rigorous standards of the ADI supplier program. The winners must demonstrate an exceptional commitment to manufacturing excellence and leadership, and the on-time delivery of goods and services. For more information about ADI, visit www.analog.com

To learn more about the NI and ADI collaborative partnership, see ADI’s portion of the NIWeek 2019 keynote presentation.