NI Announces New Dates for Annual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas – March 12, 2020 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced it is rescheduling NIWeek, its annual conference for engineering professionals and technological innovations, until August 2020.

NIWeek, originally planned for May 18 – 20, will now take place August 3 – 5, 2020, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. This move is in direct response to the continued spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). NI will also reschedule its Investor Conference in conjunction with NIWeek until August 4, 2020, for the same reason.

“Our employees, customers, and partners are our highest priority, and we’re committed to taking strong, proactive measures to help ensure their health and safety,” said Eric Starkloff, CEO of NI. “After careful consideration, we believe rescheduling NIWeek is the best way to provide our attendees with the experience they expect and deserve. We’re looking forward to hosting our event later this year.”

“Similar to many companies around the world, we’re evaluating new ways of connecting in response to COVID-19,” said Carla Pineyro Sublett, CMO of NI. “Even though our plans have changed, we have a special, virtual experience in store for you on Tuesday, May 19, so block this date on your calendar and check the NIWeek website for the latest updates.”

All registrations for NIWeek will be applied to the rescheduled event. A revised schedule of conference activities will be published in the coming weeks. Attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors who have questions or concerns should contact niweek@ni.com. For the latest information about NIWeek, visit ni.com/niweek.

NI continues to monitor the situation and is adhering to guidance issued by national and local government bodies, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and will continue to assess its plans for NIWeek accordingly.