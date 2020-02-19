Operations and Supply Chain

The following environmental policy covering manufacturing operations was approved by the NI Board of Directors and adopted in 1994:

"National Instruments manufacturing operations is committed to maintaining an environmental management system that complies with all applicable legal environmental regulations and requirements, prevents pollution, and continually improves environmental performance through regular reviews of environmental goals, objectives, and targets."

NI manufacturing facilities are located in Debrecen, Hungary, and Penang, Malaysia. Both are certified to ISO 14001, which is a series of international standards that covers environmental aspects that the organization controls and can influence. The NI manufacturing facility in Penang is also working toward conformance with the ISO 45001 standard that helps companies control occupational health and safety risks.