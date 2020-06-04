From 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT on Saturday, June 6th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
This document contains the DIAdem 2020 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of DIAdem 2020. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1043528
|
If you additionally install earlier versions of DIAdem after installing DIAdem 2020, you will not be prompted to restart your computer.
Workaround:
To ensure that the My DataFinder DataFinder can also run in earlier DIAdem versions, please restart the computer manually after each DIAdem installation.
|
Reported Version:
DIAdem 2019
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 3, 2020
|1043535
|
Uninstalling DIAdem 2018 or an earlier version removes the file association of uri files with usiReg.exe
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
DIAdem 2019
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 3, 2020
|1043541
|
In DIAdem, the installation of C++ DataPlugins may not be complete.
Workaround:
Register the DataPlugin by double-clicking the URI file.
|
Reported Version:
DIAdem 2019
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 3, 2020
|1043544
|
You can only call the Run for Calculation and Validate for Calculation methods in Python scripts without the empty parentheses that are otherwise common in Python scripts.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
DIAdem 2019
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 3, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
