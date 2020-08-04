Calibration Executive 6.0 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of Calibration Executive 5.2 and Calibration Executive 6.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of Calibration Executive.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|208119
|665119
|
Report Generator Crashes When Compiling Large Files in Microsoft Word and Excel Formats
Workaround:
The Report Generator is able to compile large reports in Microsoft Word format if the environment runs Java Runtime 64-bit and has at least 8 GB RAM. This workaround, however, does not fix the issue compiling large files in Microsoft Excel format.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 3.6
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|208068
|643618
|
Report Generator Crashes When Compiling a Large File in PDF Format
The report generator fails while compiling a large PDF file if the CPU does not have enough memory available to generate the report.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 3.6
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|208065
|729983
|
PXI-4065 Results in As-Left Failure Dialog During Verification
During a Verify Only procedure for PXI-4065, the test steps can fail because the As Left readings are not within the test limits. A dialog box indicates that the verification step failed, but this as-left only failure is not published to the final report where only the as-found limits are shown. The result is confusing, and it's unclear whether the test should be retried or the adjustment procedure run.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 4.6.1
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|208088
|680093
|
External Calibration Date Is Not Updated After PXIe-5840 Is Successfully Verified
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 4.2
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|208108
|742364
|
Content in Calibration Reports Window Is Garbled If DPI Scaling Is Changed From 100%
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 5.0
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|964643
|
Long Text In PDF and Custom Reports Can Overflow Column and Obscure Data
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 5.0.2
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|977362
|
NI-DAQmx 19.1 Runtime Causes Errors in PXIe-4339 Adjustment Procedure
Workaround:
You can either choose to run the PXIe-4339 Verify Only procedure or revert to Calibration Executive v. 5.0 with NI-DAQmx 17.6 and NI-DCPower 17.6.1 drivers to continue with Verify and Adjust support for PXIe-4339.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 5.0.2
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|991497
|
Adjustment Error Occurs Calibrating NI 9214 CJC Channels with DAQmx 18.1 or Later
Workaround:
You can either choose to run the NI 9214 Verify Only procedure or revert to Calibration Executive v. 5.0 with the DAQmx 17.6 driver to continue with Verify and Adjust support for NI 9214.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 5.1
Resolved Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.