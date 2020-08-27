Effective Date:August 27, 2020
NI provides GSA regulatory documents that you can download and view.
Section 508 requires that federal agencies' electronic and information technology is accessible to people with disabilities. Using this website, federal employees and the public can access resources for understanding and implementing Section 508 requirements as they apply to purchases of electronic and information technology products and services, software applications and operating systems, Web-based Internet and intranet information systems, telecommunications products, video and multimedia products, self-contained closed products, and desktop and portable computers. For more information on Section 508 law and how it applies to you, call (202) 501-4906.
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.