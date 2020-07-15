Home Innovations Automotive ADAS Test Ensure the Safety of Autonomous Vehicles by Increasing Virtual Testing

ADAS/AV features can significantly increase the safety of the vehicle and its surrounding environment. However, testing and validating features are costly and time-consuming processes. Identifying and characterizing test cases, pass-fail criteria, and test case productivity and repeatability are required because customers need:

 

  • High-fidelity sensor models to accurately run various test scenarios repeatedly
  • Time accurate hardware to confidently run a hardware-in-the-loop application to test control systems
  • A test solution that seamlessly interfaces with an ECU

High-Fidelity and Physics-Based Sensor Model with HIL

  • monoDrive master runs the vehicle plant model in real time on NI Linux Real-Time.
  • Sensor simulators, running on Windows 10 with NI Linux Real-Time, are clock synchronized to the monoDrive master.
  • Vehicle ECU-in-the-loop is synchronized with NI Linux Real-Time for translating throttle, brake, and steering commands to the vehicle pose state.

Solution Advantages

  • Improve the safety of ADAS/AV features in production vehicles

  • Get new features to market faster, like pedestrian detection, collision avoidance, lane-keeping, and traffic jam assist

  • Significantly reduce the cost of validation by doing more in simulation and less with “mule vehicle” over-the-road testing

"The monoDrive/NI HIL solution provides best-in-class fidelity and performance. This solution application significantly improves the safety of production vehicles using advanced ADAS while providing significant improvement on cost and time to market."

–Celite Milbrandt, CEO, monoDrive

