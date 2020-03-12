Frequently Asked Questions
Q: When is NIWeek 2020 getting rescheduled?
A: NIWeek will be held on Monday, August 3rd - Wednesday, August 5th. At this time, we plan to keep the same format with Partner Day, Test Leadership Forum, Executive Summit, and all three technical program tracks.
Q: Why is NIWeek being moved to August in 2020?
A: Providing a safe environment for our customers, partners and employees is the right thing to do, and that’s why we decided to reschedule NIWeek to August.
Q: What additional precautions will NI be taking at NIWeek now in August?
A: Attendee safety is our top priority. In partnership with the Austin Convention Center (ACC), we’ll continue to implement enhanced housekeeping protocols to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. Some of these enhancements include more hand sanitizers and hand cleaning stations around the facility. The ACC has increased frequency of cleanliness for restrooms, escalators, door handles and other primary places of contact that are frequently touched. Signage has been posted encouraging visitors and staff to follow health suggestions.
To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including flu and 2019-nCoV, staff and visitors are encouraged to:
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Stay home when sick
Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover your sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
We’ll continue to monitor this closely and make adjustments as needed.
Q: Does NI have plans to restrict attendees from affected regions?
A: We will follow all regulators and guidelines from the CDC and WHO as well as the local Austin and Texas regulations.
Q: Will my registration be automatically applied to the August date?
A: Yes. If you have completed the registration process, your current registration will be applied to the August dates.
Q: I already registered for NIWeek 2020. Are you issuing refunds if I can't attend in August?
A: Yes, registrants will receive a separate email soon with instructions to request a refund. You can also email niweek@ni.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.
Q: Will NI reimburse my lost travel expenses?
A: NI is not able to reimburse your lost travel expenses.
Q: Will there be a discount of any type?
A: No special discounts will be offered at this time.
Q: I already registered for NIWeek 2020, Can I transfer my registration to a colleague?
A: Yes, please send an email to niweek@ni.com and we'll be happy to help you.
Q: Who do I contact if I have questions and they are not addressed in the FAQ?
A: Please email niweek@ni.com, and we will be glad to help you.
Q: I sponsored NIWeek 2020 in May, but cannot make it in August. How do I get a refund?
A: Please send an email to niweeksponsorship@ni.com and we’ll be happy to help you.
Q: What does this mean for partners/Partner Day?
A: We plan to keep the NIWeek format the same including Partner Day; but are working with the Partner Team to confirm details. Stay tuned.
Q: If I’ve already booked travel, am I to be reimbursed?
A: NI is unable to reimburse travel expenses.
Q: As an exhibitor, if I’m able to commit at this time to 2021 participation, can the fees I’ve paid for 2020 transfer to next year?
A: At this time, we are not taking 2021 exhibitor applications.
Q: I was planning to exhibit, but now I cannot attend in August. Will I be refunded payments I've submitted to date?
A: If you will be unable to exhibit at the August event, we will issue a full refund. An email with next steps will be sent soon. You can also email niweekexhibition@ni.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.
Q: Will our current exhibitor fees still apply to the August event?
A: Yes, your existing exhibitor registration and fees will apply for the August event. We look forward to seeing you then!
Q: If we have an outstanding exhibition payment due, what is the deadline to pay?
A: The new deadline for exhibitor payment is June 1, 2020.
Q: What will the new deadlines be for the tasks listed in Exhibitor Resource Center?
A: New deadlines will be posted soon.
Q: Will my booth location and # remain the same?
A: Yes, your existing location and booth number should remain the same. If that should change for any reason, we will notify you.
Q: I can’t wait to speak at the event in August. What do I do now?
A: An email will be sent soon with additional information and next steps. However, you can also email presentations@ni.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.
Q: I was accepted as a speaker, but I can’t attend in August; what do I do?
A: An email will be sent soon with additional information and next steps. However, you can also email presentations@ni.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.