National Instruments Announces Free Online Training Courses

AUSTIN, Texas – March 19, 2020 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI) announced plans today to support the global engineering community during the COVID-19 disruption by providing free access to all NI online training through April 30. Additional virtual instructor-led learning experiences, modeled after its regional classroom training program, also are available at a reduced cost.

“As the nature of our day-to-day lives shifts, NI is virtual, ready, and here to help navigate this new working environment. There are so many opportunities to push forward, to continue to improve and invent, and to emerge from this situation stronger than when we went in,” said Paul Hofstadler, NI vice president of global services.

All NI online courses and materials are now available to anyone, from anywhere, at any time, and at any pace*. The curriculum offers engineers and industry professionals an opportunity to earn valuable credentials, such as Certified LabVIEW Developer and Architect, at a time when they may face gaps in their schedules. Courses are offered in seven languages, including English, French, Spanish, simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

“NI recognizes that many of our customers and colleagues, and the wider community, are experiencing distress,” Hofstadler continued. “We feel it’s important to connect them with expertise that empowers them to continue to engineer the extraordinary, despite the tremendous challenge we are all currently facing.”

Free online training currently is planned through the end of April. However, NI continues to evaluate the situation and consider how it can offer ongoing support to the global engineering community.

The entire course catalog, along with more information on instructor-led learning, is available now at learn.ni.com/training.

*Availability is subject to applicable laws, regulations, and terms and conditions.