Mapping Directories on Disk to Installer Destination Folders for LabVIEW Builds

Microsoft Installer (MSI) Properties on Windows XP Destination View folders Typical File Path [Public App Data] or [CommonAppDataFolder] C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data [Program Files Common] or [CommonFilesFolder] C:\Program Files\Common Files [All Users Desktop] or [DesktopFolder] C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Desktop [Personal] or [PersonalFolder] C:\Documents and Settings\user_profile\My Documents (1) [Program Files] or [ProgramFilesFolder] C:\Program Files [System] or [SystemFolder] C:\WINDOWS\system32 [Temp] or [TempFolder] C:\Documents and Settings\user_profile\Local Settings\Temp (1) [Windows] or [WindowsFolder] C:\Windows [Windows Volume] or [WindowsVolume] C:\

Microsoft Installer (MSI) Properties on Windows Vista/7 Destination View Folder Typical File Path [Public App Data] or [CommonAppDataFolder] C:\ProgramData [Program Files Folder] or [CommonFilesFolder] C:\Program Files\Common Files [All Users Desktop] or [DesktopFolder] C:\Users\Public\Desktop [Personal] or [PersonalFolder] C:\Users\user_profile\Documents (1) [Program Files] or [ProgramFilesFolder] C:\Program Files [System] or [SystemFolder] C:\WINDOWS\system32 [Temp] or [TempFolder] C:\Users\user_profile\AppData\Local\Temp (1) [Windows] or [WindowsFolder] C:\Windows [Windows Volume] or [WindowsVolume] C:\

LabVIEW Destinations on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10 Destination View Folder Typical File Path [LabVIEW x Examples] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\

examples (2,3) [LabVIEW x Help] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\

help (2,3) [LabVIEW x Instrument Drivers] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\

examples (2,3) [LabVIEW x Palettes] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\

menus (2,3) [LabVIEW x] or [LVxRTEDIR] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\Shared\LabVIEW Run-Time\x (2,3) [LabVIEW x User Libraries] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\

user.lib (2,3) [LabVIEW x] or [LVDIR] (2) C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x (2,3)



(1): user_profile denotes the name of the current Windows user's account name

(2): x denotes the highest version of LabVIEW installed. If no version of Labview is installed, the following directory will be used: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW

(3): The path is determined by the setting of Window's Environment Variables %ProgramFiles% and %ProgramFiles(x86)% and will typically expand to C:\Program Files\ for LabVIEW 64bit and C:\Program Files (x86)\ for LabVIEW 32bit.