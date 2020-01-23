Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 Bug Fixes

Created Jan 23, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2018 and Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019.

Bugs Fixed

 

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Bug ID Legacy ID Description Details
411325 700226

Order Analysis examples with analog tachometer should show the task configuration with reference section visible by default

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
LabVIEW Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2018

Resolved Version: 
LabVIEW Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019
411357 590362

Plot Associations not correct in Live Signals View of Impact Test Sample Project

After adding channels during DAQmx Configuration, the plot associations to the y-scales have been lost in the Live Signals View.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
LabVIEW Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2016

Resolved Version: 
LabVIEW Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).