NI Package Manager 19.6 Known Issues

This document contains important last-minute information about NI Package Manager 19.6, including known issues.
The following items are known issues in NI Package Manager 19.6 sorted by Date.
|670368
|—
|Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10
|703628
|—
|"Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work
|697178
|—
|Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
|670368
|—
|File-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on install.
|ID
|Known Issue
|670368
|Installation of NI Max configuration fails in non-interactive (silent) installations or on Windows 10
Running an installer which imports an NI MAX configuration fails to run the import wizard on restart. This occurs when the installer is run in silent mode, or when it is run in any mode on Windows 10.
Workaround: Import the installed configuration file manually through NI MAX.
|703628
|"Back" button during uninstallation of NIPM does not work
When NI Package Manager is being uninstalled itself through the Windows uninstall feature, the "Back" button on the uninstall dialog has no function. When the button is clicked, it just disappears and nothing else happens.
Workaround: N/A
|697178
|Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
Attempting to build a package containing more than 2 GB of files will cause a build failure.
Workaround: N/A
|697178
|
File-based packages can incorrectly remove files on upgrade if a file is locked on removal, but unlocked on install.
a) Repair the "ni-systemlink-python-3.7" file package. Now that the files are no-longer in use after reboot, the repair successfully lays down the files in the correct location.
b) Uninstall and re-install will provide the same fix as the repair.
Document last updated on 11/5/2019