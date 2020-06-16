NI Package Builder 20.1 Known Issues

Created Jun 16, 2020

Overview

This document contains the NI Package Builder known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder 20.1. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
1047801

Renaming a Directory that Contains Hundreds of Files Causes Slowdown

Package Builder appears to hang when entering each character for a rename of a directory in the Editor Pane if the directory contains hundreds of files.

Workaround:

Temporarily move the files to a different directory location in the package, rename the directory, and move the files back to the renamed directory.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1045471

Sequence File Included in Built Package Will not Execute if Override Packed Project Library step is Configured to Build PPL to a Higher Directory

Deploying a TestStand sequence file that contains a LabVIEW Packed Project Library (PPL) Override step with a LabVIEW project that builds the PPL to a directory above the sequence file results in a step that cannot execute.

Workaround:

Configure the step to build the PPL in the directory of the sequence file, or rebuild the Override PPL after deploying the sequence file.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1036386

Package Builder Appears Unresponsive when About Dialog is Hidden Behind Application

NI Package Builder appears unresponsive when the About dialog is hidden behind the Package Builder application when you click on the Package Builder in the taskbar before dismissing the About dialog.

Workaround:

Launch Windows Explorer and then immediately close it.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1035363

Rerunning Discovery After Building a Previously Missing Packed Project Library Still Results in Warning 16086

Adding a TestStand sequence file with a step that specifies a Packed Project Library (PPL) Override with a calling context project and the PPL is missing on disk will result in Warning 16086 "Discovery could not find the following dependency on disk". Rebuilding the PPL and rerunning discovery will still result in this warning another time even though the PPL is now on disk.

Workaround:

Perform discovery a third time for Package Builder to properly locate the PPL.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1035159

Build Fails when Including an Override Packed Project Library Incompatible with the Active LabVIEW Version

Building a package fails during staging if an included Override Packed Project Library (PPL) for a sequence step is incompatible with the active version of LabVIEW, such as a 64-bit PPL and 32-bit LabVIEW.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
987052

Warnings Cannot be Avoided when Opening a Solution that Contains TestStand Files on a Machine without TestStand

Package Builder reports a warning when opening a solution that contains TestStand files and TestStand is not installed. TestStand files do not appear in the Editor pane and therefore cannot be removed, causing the warnings to reappear on each subsequent opening of the solution.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Additional Resources

Explore Support Content and Product Documentation 

 

 

Ask the NI Community

 

 

Request Support from an Engineer

 

A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country

 

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).