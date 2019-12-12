NI Package Builder 19.6 Bug Fixes

Bug ID Legacy ID Description Details

941042 135891 Custom Executes Fail to Run Executables Installed to the Temp Target Root Directory NI Package Manager installs files assigned to the "Temp" target root directory to a unique directory for each package, but custom executes launched in the "Temp" target root directory resolve to a path that is not unique per package, so the custom execute fails. NI Package Manager reports "error occurred while installing a package: (pkg). Additional error information: An error occurred while installing a package '(pkg) [windows_x64]'" Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941044 252783 Error -16024 May Occur When Performing Discovery on Input Directory With a Long Path When performing discovery on an input directory that has a very long path sometimes results in "Error -16024 An error occurred while discovering dependencies of input files: 'Object reference not set to an instance of an object.'" Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.1 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941045 195048 Solution Packages Added to a Package Installer or Repository Incorrectly Appear as From Other Sources When adding a solution package to a package installer or local repository using the Add Packages drop down, the added package initially displays as from the solution, but changes to from other sources after selecting Show Additional Sources in the drop down. Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.1 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941840 Loading a Solution Fails With Error -16013 When a Recommended Package in a Package Installer is not Found When loading a project that contains a package installer that includes an installed package that recommends other packages that are not installed, the solution may fail to load and reports "Error -16013: The package 'custom-device' references the package '' which could not be found in the solution or is not installed." Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941841 Build Reports Error -16027 if Package Output Directory Specifies a Path Using ..\ Notation Specifying a path with ..\ notation as an output directory causes build error: "Error -16027: An error occurred while communicating with NI Package Manager: The specified path 'C:\Users\user\Desktop\NIPB Testing\Relative\..\RelativeOutput\New Package' is invalid: The filename, directory name, or volume label syntax is incorrect The specified path 'C:\Users\user\Desktop\NIPB Testing\Relative\..\RelativeOutput\New Package' is invalid: The filename, directory name, or volume label syntax is incorrect" Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941843 "Unexpected error" is Reported Performing Drag and Drop of Packages Between Packages Pane and Installer and Repositories Pane When dragging a package from Packages window to Installer and Repositories window I got this error: "Unexpected Error: NI Package Builder encountered an unexpected error. The application will now close. Error message: Exception has been thrown by the target of an invocation." followed by Package Builder closing. Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941844 Cannot Open TestStand Options Dialog if Environment File Setting Specified an Invalid .tsenv File The TestStand dialog will no longer open if you provide an invalid environment (.tsenv) file, even with the option to "Use TestStand environment file" unchecked you will receive error "The environment file "<file>.tsenv" is invalid" when trying to open the TestStand Dialog Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6

941846 Build Reports Errors -16048 and -16049 When TestStand Code Module paths in Steps Do Not Match the Case of Files on Disk If the capitalization of paths specified for code modules does not match the case of the actual file on disk, a build operation reports errors -16048 and -16049. Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.1 Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 19.6