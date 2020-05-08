Home Shop What is LabVIEW? How Do I Use LabVIEW to Teach Engineering Students?

LabVIEW makes it easy to design engineering systems, convey concepts, and help students focus their time on the theory rather than get bogged down in the low-level implementation.

See What You Can Do With LabVIEW

NI is accelerating engineering system design in more than 8,000 teaching laboratories. With over 100 textbooks integrating NI tools in 25 languages and complete lab class materials, LabVIEW is perfectly positioned to revolutionize the way you teach.

WAYS LabVIEW CAN HELP

Make Students More Employable

LabVIEW is an industry-standard tool for engineering system design, and it’s used around the world in cutting-edge applications. By adding LabVIEW to their resume, students can step ahead of the competition. See how the University of Leeds grew student employability by 19 percent.

Offer Students More From Lab Time

LabVIEW provides tight integration with hardware and 1,000+ built-in functions for data acquisition and analysis. These features make it quick and straightforward to create physical systems so students can focus their time on the engineering theory at hand and get to measurements faster.

Boost Professional Development

Purchase of LabVIEW includes access to on-demand training material that can prepare you and your students for NI’s industry-recognized certifications. Not ready to prove your proficiency through full certification, yet? In the meantime, put your skills to the test with NI badges.

Convey Theory in an Intuitive Way

To describe a system, most people refer to a diagram that shows process flow with function blocks executing tasks in a certain order. LabVIEW uses a programming paradigm that reflects this design process so you can code the same way you think—graphically.