NI System Advisors

PXI is the industry standard for automated test. It is an open, high-performance, PC-based platform that offers integrated software or hardware timing and synchronization, and high throughput ideal for validation and production test.
CompactDAQ provides a simple method for acquiring data from sensors and signals in the lab or in the field. It integrates seamlessly with LabVIEW software for analysis, logging, and display.
CompactRIO is ideal for advanced control and monitoring applications. It combines a rugged, embedded architecture with real-time processing and industrial I/O modules programmed with LabVIEW FPGA.