Partnering with You

Become an NI Partner
Established in 1991, the NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. Learn more about becoming a member of the program.
NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.
Reach customers with your custom profile and leverage the NI brand through comarketing opportunities showcasing your expertise and solutions.
Get access to NI software, discounts on hardware products, and priority access to virtual and live training courses, exams, and events.
Interact and collaborate with NI sellers, customers, and prospects worldwide to build relationships and engage in joint opportunities.
NI Partner product developers create compatible add-on software and hardware. All software products on the NI Tools Network must pass a requirement review. Visit the developer center to access more information on the submission process, technical resources, and answers to common questions.
An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.