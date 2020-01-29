Leveraging Software-Defined Automated Test to Enable Digital Transformation

Aerospace and defense (A&D) companies are pursuing digital transformation initiatives to deliver sophisticated systems and capabilities in an increasingly complex business environment. This trend includes the full spectrum of companies serving the A&D industry, from the largest primes to smaller companies throughout the supply chain in all major markets around the world. To be competitive, companies are looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to create new business models, increase operational efficiency, and reduce schedule risk, among many other objectives.

When surveyed, 84 percent of A&D executives said they consider leveraging new digital technologies as key to market differentiation—yet only a quarter of the A&D companies are currently using these technologies and tools to access, manage, analyze, and leverage data from their digital assets to inform decision-making in real time.

Unfortunately, most companies have made little progress to actualize these initiatives, and success has been hard to come by. According to the 2018 Digital Insights Survey by the Bain & Company consulting group, only about 3 percent of A&D companies consider their digital transformation initiatives successful, compared to 29 percent that feel their efforts have failed and 69 percent that settled for an intermediate result that fell short of their goal. In some cases, the investments are small and distributed, making it difficult to prove out value at scale. Other times, companies have kicked off and funded initiatives only to watch them flounder because they’re not sure where to focus their time and energy. It’s true that digital technologies can provide value to many different areas of business, but because the possibilities are seemingly endless, companies aren’t sure which digital technologies to focus on or implement first.