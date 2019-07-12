LabWindows™/CVI™ State-of-the-Art Hardware Connectivity

National Instruments is a global market leader in PC-based data acquisition with a complete family of data acquisition products for desktop, portable, industrial, and embedded applications. You can use the built-in NI-DAQmx driver libraries to integrate more than 200 data acquisition devices in LabWindows/CVI on a variety of major buses and form factors, including USB, PCI, PCI Express, PXI, PXI Express, wireless, and Ethernet.

In addition to data acquisition hardware, NI also offers other specialty test, measurement, and control hardware. Modular instruments are used for synchronizing measurements, signal generation, RF, and switching components for automated test systems. Vision devices also offer unique capabilities, such as verifying component positioning, counting physical elements, and reading bar codes, which are not found in many traditional sensors. Each hardware type includes its own driver software for easy integration into LabWindows/CVI. Examples include the following:

DMMs

High-speed digitizers (oscilloscopes)

RF signal analyzers

RF signal generators

Signal generators

HSDIO Switches

Programmable power supplies

Reconfigurable FPGA I/O

Motion controllers

Vision systems

The drivers for all of these products were designed with LabWindows/CVI in mind and feature convenient access to all of the available functionality of the hardware. The driver installs directly into LabWindows/CVI and adds new functions to the Library Tree so that you waste no time locating and including support for your hardware.

NI device drivers generally implement advanced features such as device name aliases and hardware simulation so you can develop software without tying yourself to a particular device. As long as your device supports the same functionality, the driver can adapt to the new device, even if the underlying technology changed dramatically, such as when moving from a PCI-based data acquisition device to a wireless device.