Dive into information and tools you and your team need to thrive when solving the biggest engineering challenges. Featuring a variety of formats and a wide selection of industry experts sharing insights and skills, the more than 200 NIWeek technical sessions offer a premier engineering learning experience no matter your skill level. 

 

Semiconductor | Transportation | Aerospace, Defense and Government

 

Session Name Date Time Room
Semiconductor
NI-STS Yield Monitoring Using SystemLink™ Software Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 12B
Deliver Powerful and Efficient Products Quickly with a Standardized Solution for Power and Performance Validation Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 12B
Qualifying OpAmps and Comparators for Satellites and Critical Payload Systems Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 12B
Acquiring Low-Level Signals with Precision DC Instruments  Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 15
Using NI VST and TestStand to Develop Test Solutions for SiP Projects Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 12B
Accelerating the Semiconductor Design To Test Flow Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 12B
Semiconductor Design To Test Collaboration and Panel Discussion Tuesday, May 19 3:00–5:15 p.m. 12B
mmWave OTA Best Practices for Fast and Reliable Test Results Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 12B
Parallelizing to Reduce Test Time for RF Characterization Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 12B
Simplify and Accelerate the RF Test Workflow Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 12B
Wi-Fi 6E Front-End Test Characterization with VST and LabVIEW Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 12B
Transportation
Data Is the Backbone of Our Autonomous Future Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 16B
Developing Flexible EV Dyno Test Systems Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 19A
EV HIL Test Methodology Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 19A
The Mobility Disruption and Opportunities Ahead with ADAS/AD Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 16B
Automotive Infotainment and Connectivity – Efficient multi-DUT solutions for automated validation test and automated production test of wireless capabilities such as NR, cV2X, LTE, 802.11ac/ax, BT, GNSS, and more. Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 16B
EV Battery Pack and Module Validation Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 19A
Making Cents of the Technology Revolution Driving the Future of Mobility Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 19A
Automotive Industry Spotlight (External Presenter) Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 19A
Testing ADAS sensors to AVs - Exponential Growth in Testing Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 19A
Automotive Radar - Practical experiences and lessons learned from deploying active radar target simulators for high volume production test applications.  Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 19A
PROVEtech:RBS—Enabling Full AUTOSAR ARXML Support in LabVIEW and VeriStand Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 19A
Turn ECU Production Test into a Competitive Advantage Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 19A
New Test Methods for ADAS Sensor Fusion Test Challenges to Shorten Development Cycles Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 19A
The Role of C-V2X in Vision Zero Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 19A
Aerospace, Defense and Government
VXI to PXI: Best Practices for a Successful Technology Refresh Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 12A
Rethink Your Approach to Embedded Controller Test to Reduce Cost and Schedule Risk  Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 12A
Breaking Down "Electrification" in Aerospace and Defense: What Is It and How Do You Test It? Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 12A
Model-Based Systems Engineering Best Practices Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 12A
Rapidly Prototype and Validate Novel Radar Concepts and Systems Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 12A
Technology Trends and Test Challenges of Future Digital AESA Architectures Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 12A
NI's Linux Investment Strategy: Today And Into The Future Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 12A
Introducing NI's New Consulting Services to Deliver Business Results Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 12A
Digital Transformation in A&D: Leveraging Test and Measurement to Accelerate Success Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 12A
Meeting Cyber Security Requirements with Your NI Test System Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 12A
Case Study: Testing Military Aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 12A
Code Monkey: Avoiding the Trap of "Bright Shiny Things" Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 11 A/B
Demystifying Dynamic Events Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 14
Introduction to LabVIEW Interfaces Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18B
SystemLink™ Software: Deriving Automated Test Insights Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18A
Using Event Callbacks to Develop Plug-In Style Applications and Other Little-Known Event Tips and Tricks Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 16A
How Interfaces Change the Actor Framework Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 18B
How to Make Your Splash Screen the Most Complicated VI in Your App Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 18A
Queue Tips Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 16A
Secure (Web)Sockets with LabVIEW 2020 Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 11 A/B
Using Event Callbacks to Develop Plug-In Style Applications and Other Little-Known Event Tips and Tricks Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 14
Engineering Data Floodgates Are Open: Collaborating and Capitalizing on Your Organization’s Largest Asset Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 16A
Exploring LabVIEW Interfaces Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 18B
Extend Your LabVIEW Code to the World Using Web Services Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 11 A/B
OOBE, UI, and UX: Keys to Creating User-Focused Interfaces Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 14
SystemLink™ Software: Automating App Distribution and Installation Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 18A
Application Modularity: Separate Your UI Logic for Better Readability, Maintainability, and Extensibility Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 14
Best Practices for Building and Distributing Componentized LabVIEW Applications Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 18A
References in Classes and Classes in DVRs Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 16A
Sweet. OO: A High-Carb Introduction to Object Orientation in LabVIEW Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 18B
Writing Data-Management-Ready Measurement Files Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 11 A/B
GCentral: Removing Barriers to a Collaborative LabVIEW Community Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 18B
Hands-On: Continuous Integration with GitLab  Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 14
Improving the "Design to Test" Workflow with NI and MathWorks Tools Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 16A
Simulation in FPGA Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 17B
The Power of 3: Creating UI Modules with QControls, Panels, and DQMH Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 16B
What To Expect When You’re Expecting an Error Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 17A
What's New in LabVIEW NXG and LabVIEW 2020 Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 11 A/B
Why the HAL Not? Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 18A
Building a Dynamic Automated Test Framework Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 16B
HIL and RCP Using MathWorks and NI Tools Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 16A
Importing HDL into LabVIEW Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 17B
Introduction to Migrating LabVIEW Code to LabVIEW NXG Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 17A
Making CompactRIO Hardware Configuration Changes (Nearly) Painless Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 18A
Open-Source Projects in LabVIEW Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 18B
Solving Complex Build Problems Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 14
What's New in SystemLink™ Software Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 11 A/B
Actor Framework: Reuse Nirvana for a Reasonable Price Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 16B
Connecting a Raspberry Pi to the Physical World Using the LabVIEW Community Edition Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 18B
Introduction to LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA Using LabVIEW NXG Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 17B
Rigorous Testing Automated: Push-Button Approaches Toward Enhanced Test Automation of LabVIEW Code Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 16A
Simplifying Your Measurement Abstraction Layer with LabVIEW OOP and DQMH: Part 2 Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 18A
SystemLink™ Software: Improve Test Asset Management Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 17A
Test-Driven Development in Actor-Oriented Systems Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 14
What's New in DIAdem Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 11 A/B
"It Just Works": Building a LabVIEW New Project Template with Source Code Control, Task Tracking, and Continuous Integration Built In Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 11 A/B
Automated Test Sequence Generation in TestStand Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 16B
Building a Broker Actor for Message Decoupling in Actor Framework Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 14
FPGA Compilation in LabVIEW NXG Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 17B
How to Properly Use a Serial Port Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 18A
Integrating Python and LabVIEW Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 16A
Practical Guide to Getting Started with SystemLink™ Software: A Project Case Study Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 17A
Soft Skills for Software Engineers Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 18B
Architecting a TestStand System Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 16B
Embedded Systems: Easier Than You Think! Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 17B
Making Communications between LabVIEW and non-LabVIEW Applications Almost Seamless Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 16A
My Journey from SVN to GIT Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 11 A/B
SystemLink™ Software: How to Evolve Your Systems and Data Management Pilot to the Enterprise Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 17A
Test-Driven Development Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18A
Using a Message Broker with DQMH Actors for High-Speed, High-Throughput Data Logging Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 14
Why Your Team Sucks at LabVIEW Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18B
Free Code for Everyone: Getting a Lot Done Quickly with GPM Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 11 A/B
If You Can’t Test in an Automated Way, Don’t Even Think about Being "Agile" Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 18A
Real-World Application of FPGA Advanced Sessions Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 17B
SystemLink™ Software: Bridging the Gap between IT and OT Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 17A
TestStand Operator Interfaces in LabVIEW or NXG: A Quick Start Guide Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 16B
Updating Legacy Software Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 16A
Using Markup Syntax Instead of Word to Easily Write Code Documentation Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 18B
A Case Study in Refactoring Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 14
Bringing Machine Learning into Practice leveraging NI SystemLink™  Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 17A
Empowering TestStand with DQMH Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 16B
How to Put Legacy Code to Rest with Monkeys Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 16A
Inheriting a Mess of LabVIEW Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 14
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: Developing Web-Based User Interfaces Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 17B
Modern Build Practices: Contain Your Enthusiasm! Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 11 A/B
VeriStand: Tool or Software Framework? Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 18A
Employee Resource Groups and Your Career Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 13 A/B
Mom, Why Do You Work? Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 13 A/B
Why I Became an Ally Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 13 A/B
Leveraging Veteran Talent Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 13 A/B
Communication in Global, Multicultural Teams Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 13 A/B
How Diversity Impacts Decision Making Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 13 A/B
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 101: What Are They and Why Do They Matter? Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 13 A/B
How to Thrive in a Multigenerational Workplace Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 15
Unconscious Bias: How It Impacts Innovation Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 13 A/B
Bridging the Technical Divide: Communication Success across Disciplines Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 13 A/B
Bias in AI and Machine Learning Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 13 A/B
Cultivating Your Cultural Intelligence Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 13 A/B
Hands-On: LabVIEW NXG and CompactRIO Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18D
Software Test Lab Monday, May 18 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18C
Hands-On: Software Deployment and System Monitoring with SystemLink™ Software and CompactRIO Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 18D
Software Test Lab Monday, May 18 12:45–1:45 p.m. 18C
FlexLogger™ Software and CompactDAQ Hardware Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 18D
Software Test Lab Monday, May 18 2:00–3:00 p.m. 18C
Software Test Lab Monday, May 18 3:15–4:15 p.m. 18C
Hands-On: Asset and Test Management with SystemLink™ Software and PXI Hardware Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 18C
Hands-On: Explore C/C++ Development with NI Linux RT OS Tuesday, May 19 11:00 a.m.–Noon 18D
Hands-On: Continuous Integration with GitLab Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 18D
Hands-On: Measurement Data Post-Processing with DIAdem Tuesday, May 19 3:00–4:00 p.m. 18C
Hands-On: Automating Measurement Data Management with SystemLink™ Software Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 18C
Hands-On: Create User Interfaces Using the LabVIEW NXG Web Module Tuesday, May 19 4:15–5:15 p.m. 18D
Hands-On: Automating Measurement Data Management with SystemLink™ Software Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 18C
Hands-On: Create User Interfaces Using LabVIEW NXG Web Module Wednesday, May 20 9:00–10:00 a.m. 18D
Hands-On: LabVIEW NXG and CompactRIO Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18D
Hands-On: Measurement Data Post-Processing with DIAdem Wednesday, May 20 10:30–11:30 a.m. 18C
Hands-On: Software Deployment and System Monitoring with SystemLink™ Software and CompactRIO Hardware Wednesday, May 20 1:30–2:30 p.m. 18D
Hands-On: Asset and Test Management with SystemLink™ Software and PXI Hardware Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 18C
Hands-On: LabVIEW NXG and CompactRIO Wednesday, May 20 2:45–3:45 p.m. 18D

NIWeek attendees are not required to register for individual sessions, with the exception of certification exams. Note that some hands-on sessions have limited seating available.

 

Schedule and session names are subject to change.

 

