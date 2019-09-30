NI Helps Cut RF Test Times Significantly for 5G mmWave Over-the-Air (OTA) Validation

AUSTIN, Texas – Sept. 30, 2019 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced the launch of a hardware-accelerated 5G mmWave OTA Validation Test reference architecture for thorough characterization and validation of 5G mmWave beamforming AiP devices.

NI’s mmWave OTA Validation Test reference architecture achieves fast speeds for OTA spatial sweeps in the 5G mmWave bands from 24 to 44 GHz, helping users significantly reduce OTA RF validation test times for AiP devices, compared to traditional point-by-point, software-controlled test systems. This new reference architecture gives characterization and validation engineers working on the latest 5G AiP devices the advantage of addressing their devices’ beamforming performance with wider and more complex 5G NR signals while shortening development schedules. NI’s fast OTA test approach helps engineers use denser spatial grids and obtain finer 3D spatial resolution while keeping test times low. Furthermore, with NI’s mmWave OTA Validation Test Software, validation engineers can quickly configure these extensive spatial sweeps to characterize their device’s antenna patterns as they produce, visualize, store or distribute detailed parametric results.

“In the rapidly evolving 5G mmWave semiconductor industry, test systems need to be ready for a new class of 5G beamforming devices,” said Alastair Upton, chief strategy officer at Anokiwave. “Engineers will need fast, accurate and fairly-priced tools to measure and ensure device beamforming performance so that the next generation of mmWave semiconductors can reach its global potential.”

NI’s mmWave OTA Validation Test reference architecture includes:

• NI’s mmWave VST for wideband RF signal generation and measurement

• PXI instruments for repeatable and precise motion control

• Isolated RF chamber for true far-field radiated testing in a quiet environment

• The mmWave OTA Validation Test Software for interactive use and automation

NI’s release of the mmWave OTA Validation Test reference architecture is part of NI’s continued endeavor to expand test coverage of 5G mmWave devices while helping customers lower their cost of test and shorten their time to market. This solution complements NI’s modular instrumentation portfolio and measurement software for characterization and validation of the latest 5G RFIC devices, from sub-6 GHz to mmWave.

