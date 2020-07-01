This document contains the NI Vision Acquisition Software known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Vision Acquisition Software 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|197812
|722200
|
Plug and Play Event for NI-IMAQdx does not work correctly.
Workaround:
Use the "IMAQdx Enumerate Cameras.VI" to check if a camera is still detected.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 19, 2019
|197718
|691432
|
It is possible in some cases to get a "Camera already in use" error when first opening a session to the a Camera Link board through NI-IMAQdx.
Workaround:
Disable and then re-enable the card in Device Manager.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQ 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 21, 2018
|197750
|708625
|
Changing the source of a Camera Link camera control line doesn't take effect until the session is closed and reopened.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 20, 2018
|197767
|730702
|
Using sequence on Linux RT ISC-178x can cause a memory leak over time.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 19, 2019
|431564
|591562
|
Upgrading and then Downgrading NI-IMAQdx may not yield correct version.
Workaround:
Manually delete the niimaqdx.dll from System 32 and SysWOW64 after uninstalling the new version and then force reinstall the old one.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 15.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 21, 2018
|457008
|427019
|
Only one NI PCIe-1473R framegrabber can use the virtual serial port at a time.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQ I/O 2.8
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Feb 14, 2014
|457477
|714802
|
In the Triggered Grab example, the Timeout input is overwritten by the default five second timeout of the Grab2.vi.
Workaround:
In order to use the Timeout property, wire a -2 as the timeout input of the Grab2.vi
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 20, 2018
|456952
|699992
|
When acquiring from the Windows ISC-178x Smart Cameras, it is possible to see a high CPU utilization.
This is due to limited CPU resources on the device.
Workaround:
Disabling image display should help reduce the utilization.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 20, 2018
|457510
|474860
|
Renaming a camera on some real-time targets may take a long time to complete.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Vision Acquisition Software Unknown
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 19, 2013
|458113
|657951
|
Migrating the Vision Acquisition Express VI from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG will return a broken VI.
Workaround:
After the migration replace the property node that is returned as unavailable with a random number generator to get a unique name.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 17.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 20, 2019
|458865
|690945
|
If selecting a camera file in NI-MAX results in an error, there will be no way to switch to a different camera file.
Workaround:
Either delete the IMAQ .iid file on disk or change the .icd file it points to.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 21, 2018
|458573
|727734
|
Building a LabVIEW installer from the PCIe-1473R example does not auto-select IMAQ I/O runtime as a dependency.
Workaround:
Turn off the auto-select option and manually select IMAQ I/O Run-Time, or install the runtime seperately on the deployed system.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQ I/O 19.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 20, 2019
|457814
|682085
|
AXIS Q1765-LE cameras are not enumerated in NI-MAX on Windows 10 computers.
Workaround:
Use a Windows 7 computer and port over the generated .icd and .iid files (located under C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-IMAQdx\Data) of the camera to the Windows 10 computer.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 17.1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 21, 2018
|458864
|690944
|
After renaming a Camera Link board in NI-MAX, you must close and re-open MAX before it will show up again.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 18.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 18, 2018
|458869
|705508
|
When a GigE camera has a UserDefinedName with a special character in it, the .iid file is not created properly.
Workaround:
Removing the character or manually creating the .iid file on disk and pointing to the serial number of the camera.
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQdx 17.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 18, 2018
|197817
|
clsernif_ReadSerialPort and clsernif_WriteSerialPort cannot be executed simultaneously with the PCIe-1477.
Workaround:
Call clsernif_ReadSerialPort and clsernif_WriteSerialPort sequentially
|
Reported Version:
NI-IMAQ I/O 18.5
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Oct 18, 2019
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
