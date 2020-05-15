This document contains the LabVIEW 2020 Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW 2020 Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|225338
|658326
|
The Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit may become unresponsive when searching for special characters.
When searching a trace for specific combinations of special characters, the Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit will return an error and become unresponsive. The user will have to end the task to close the toolkit.
Workaround:
Remove the special characters from the search string.
|
Reported Version:
Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit 2017
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 17, 2018
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
