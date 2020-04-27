The LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG Community edition is free for non-commercial use.
Use the same powerful graphical programming language that engineers and scientists use for your non-commercial personal projects.
The LabVIEW Community edition includes:
LabVIEW offers a graphical programming approach to help you visualize every aspect of your application, including hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging.
Benefits of using LabVIEW:
Program the way you think with inuitive graphical programming
Connect to almost any hardware with unparalleled hardware support
Quickly gather and visualize data
Interoperate with other software tools
The LabVIEW NXG Web Module helps you create web-based user interfaces for LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG applications without the need for web development skills.
Benefits of the LabVIEW NXG Web Module:
Why LabVIEW?
For over 30 years, LabVIEW has been the most popular test and measurement development software for enineers and scientists. No software improves productivity better than LabVIEW. With its intuitive graphical programming language, you can focus more on solving engineering challenges and less on developing software. With the introduction of the LabVIEW Community edition, you can now use the gold-standard for test and measurement development for your personal non-commercial and non-academic projects.
Locate getting started content and learn more about how to use LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.
Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.
Academic Researchers, Professors, and Teachers
LabVIEW Community edition is not for use at degree-granting institutions such as universities, vocational schools, and certification programs.