Select Your LabWindows™/CVI Edition

LabWindows/CVI is an ANSI C software development environment designed to meet your test and measurement needs. Take advantage of its comprehensive set of programming tools to more efficiently build your code. Choose the best license option that meets your needs, or consider purchasing LabWindows/CVI as part of the Automated Test Suite.
|Key differentiators
|Standard Service Program
|One year of technical support
|One year of software upgrades
|Access to 24/7 online training courses
|Hardware Integration
|Acquiring data from NI hardware
|Acquiring data from third-party hardware
|IVI driver connectivity
|DAQ Assistant
|Instrument I/O Assistant
|Deploying to real-time hardware
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Deploying to FPGA hardware
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Programming Capabilities
|Complete integrated development environment
|User interface controls
|Code debugging
|Remote debugging
|Optimizing compiler
|LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
|Memory leak detection tool
|—
|OpenMP library
|—
|Mathematics
|Standard math functions
|Statistics library
|Linear algebra
|—
|Complex operations
|—
|Curve fitting
|—
|Interpolation and extrapolation
|—
|Calculus
|—
|Signal Analysis and Control
|PID control
|Signal generation library
|—
|Filtering library
|—
|Windowing library
|—
|Transforms
|—
|Signal processing library
|—
|Vision analysis
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Read, Write, and Share Data
|Read and write to file
|Network streaming library
|Network variable API
|3D graphing
|XML capabilities
|COM server
|TDMS data storage
|LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
|—
|Software Interoperability and Code Integration
|.NET support
|ActiveX capabilities
|TestStand integration
|Interface to Win32 API
|—
|Internet connectivity library
|—
|Code Deployment and Distribution
|Installer and patch builder
|Build executables
|Build packages
|Deploy code to Linux systems
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
The LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module allows you to create reliable and deterministic applications that target dedicated real-time hardware.
The LabVIEW FPGA Module helps you develop and debug custom hardware logic that you can compile and deploy to NI FPGA hardware.
The NI Vision Development Module enables you to develop machine vision and image processing applications for Windows and real-time systems.
The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Module for Linux® allows to compile and run Windows-created applications on multiple Linux distributions.
1Add-ons provide all functionality for a feature, but you must purchase them separately.
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.
The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.