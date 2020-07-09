Setting Up for a Successful Digital Transformation with Online Monitoring Technology | A Must See for Maintenance and Reliability Leaders

A successful digital transformation for maintenance operations involves more than just selecting the right sensors. Understanding modern technology, building the business case, developing effective processes, and managing change are just a few critical elements to a successful digital transformation.

This webinar focuses on how maintenance leaders can position their team for a successful digital transformation. Bill Woyshner, reliability industry leader and President of WSC Inc., will share some of his 38-year experience with engineering, maintenance, and reliability consulting to discuss how properly integrating new technologies can significantly change your maintenance organization for the better.