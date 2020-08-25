Accelerate Time to Market with Highly Parallel Wafer-Level Reliability

Semiconductor device geometries are shrinking and becoming more complex, while major technology trends such as autonomous vehicles are placing additional pressure on the semiconductor supply chain to provide higher assurances of product quality. In order to keep up with these challenging demands and still release stable technology nodes ahead of the competition, semiconductor wafer-process engineers need more reliability-measurement data and they need it faster than ever before.
A wafer-level reliability (WLR) solution must address these key requirements:
Shorter WLR test cycles—from months to days—with industry-leading parallelism and measurement speed.
Configurable and upgradeable channel count (up to 100 channels per rack) in a highly flexible SMU-per-pin architecture.
Industry-leading channel density and flexible rack size options help optimize use of floor space and minimize power consumption.
Optional add-ons for remote systems management and data analytics.
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide NI Partner Network to obtain a turnkey solution.
The NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and overall test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.
NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.
Learn about NI's Semiconductor Wafer-Level Reliability Solution.
An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.