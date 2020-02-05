Home Innovations Electronics Electronics Functional Test Build an Electrical and DC Functional Test Solution

Build a Robust Electrical and DC Functional Test Solution

Test teams need to develop more than just ICT to ensure the functionality of most modern PCBAs and electronic devices. Power, component operation, and communications testers must be accurate, reliable, affordable, and developed quickly. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:

 

  • Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements
  • Operate within the expected cycle-time limit
  • Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule
  • Fit into manufacturing processes physically and operationally

NI's Electrical Functional Test Solution

  • PXI instrumentation ensures complete and accurate test coverage with a modular architecture mounted in ultra-reliable PXI chassis.
  • TestStand and LabVIEW software provide rapid development of complex test steps and sequences.
  • PXI systems conserve floorspace because of their small, light form factor. Order them preassembled and installed using NI ATE Core Configurations.
  • SystemLink™ software deploys updates and democratizes data insights to optimize operational efficiency. 

Solution Advantages

  • Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.

  • Support new test requirements with a modular approach.

  • Maximize uptime with industry-renowned test hardware reliability.

  • Increase throughput with fast measurement speed and built-in parallel testing.

  • Streamline the buying process; get more instruments from a single supplier with NI’s extensive instrumentation and test infrastructure portfolio.

“The NI platform (especially LabVIEW and TestStand) has greatly increased our productivity and is a department standard. It probably saves us at least 40 hours on each project.”

-Makenna Shaske, Test Development Engineer, Benchmark Electronics

BUILD YOUR SOLUTION WITH THE NI ECOSYSTEM

NI Alliance Partner Network

The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.

Services and Support

NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.

