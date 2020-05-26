Validate and Test Autonomous Vehicle Compute Hardware

At the heart of the autonomous vehicle (AV) there is a powerful compute platform. Its job is to keep us safe inside and outside the vehicle. This supercomputer takes in synchronized data from multiple sensors to interpret the environment and driving circumstances, and determines the appropriate action for the AV. Design and test engineers must strike a balance between computing power, efficiency, and thoroughly testing functionality and reliability to:
Reduce test development time using a single test platform to test multiple functionalities of the compute platform with one system
Adapt quickly to new requirements and design changes with a modular and software-connected system
Validate all aspects of the AV compute platform performance and functionality through the same toolchain
Reduce test cost without sacrificing test coverage throughout the design and validation phases of the AV compute platform
Utilize GMSL 2 and FPD-Link III camera interfaces with PoC and I2C Backchannel communication
Employ Automotive Ethernet with 802.1AS PTP Time Synchronization, CAN, CAN-FD, LIN, FlexRay, and GNSS/GPS References
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.
