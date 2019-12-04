Home Support Documentation Supplemental

mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0 Known Issues

Created Dec 4, 2019

Overview

This document contains the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Contents

Known Issues

 

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.

Bug ID Legacy ID Description Details
903811  

An Error Occurs when Executing the Simulation Sequence Due to External References in the Configuration File

Executing the simulation sequence located in the TestStand Examples folder results in a error message stating a TCP error during the Positioner Initialize step.

The error occurs because the configuration file for the simulation sequence defines the BojayEthercat positioner instead of the simulation positioner. The attempt to communicate with the positioner causes this communication error.

Workaround:

  1. Open the the following configuration file: C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\TestStand 2019 (64-bit)\Examples\OTA Test\Sequences\Simulation Sequence.csv
  2. Change Line 17 from {Locals},Positioner.Type,BojayEthercat to {Locals},Positioner.Type,SimulationPositioner

Reported Version: 
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0

Resolved Version: 
N/A

Added:
11/19/2019
903817  

Increased Memory Consumption for Long Test Sequences

Executing long OTA measurements with TestStand uses a large amount of memory, which may cause Windows to quit working.

Workaround:

  1. Go to Configure»Station Option and select Disable Result Recording for All Sequences. This reduces the memory consumption to a normal 1 GB to 2 GB range. However, keep in mind that this is a global station option so it not only effects this sequence but other sequences as well.
  2. Go to Configure»Result Processing and select Disable Report Generation.

Reported Version: 
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0

Resolved Version: 
N/A

Added:
11/20/2019
935956  

Unexpected Behavior Occurs When the Move Home button is Selected in the mmWave OTA Test Positioner SFP

When the Move Home button is selected in the mmWave OTA TestPositioner SFP, the positioner moves to the current offset that specifies the new home then moves back to the actual home. This unexpected movement can lead to tangled cables and may cause things to fall off the positioner if not properly fixed or removed, for example the antenna or spirit level. 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0

Resolved Version: 
N/A

Added:
11/22/2019
937927  

An error message displays when opening the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer from a remote desktop connection.

If you connect to a system using a remote desktop and open the mmWave OTA Validation Test Visualizer, an error message may appear that states a DLL cannot be loaded. The error occurs because there is a windows problem when running OpenGL hardware-acceleratedprograms through remote desktop (RDP) sessions.

Workaround:

  • Disable hardware acceleration in you program or graphic card driver, if the option to disable is available.
  • For ATI E6460 (PXIe-8880)/E4690 (PXIe-8135) and Windows 10:
    • Uninstall the ATI/AMD drivers until only the Microsoft compatibility drivers are in use, as this driver does not seem to have hardware acceleration support, or
    • Rename the following driver file found at C:\windows\system32 that is responsible for the OpenGL support: atig6pxx.dll to atig6pxx.bak

Reported Version: 
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0

Resolved Version: 
N/A

Added:
11/19/2019
938051  

The Cut Plane Setting is not Applied to Cut Analysis (all beams) Graphs in the mmWave OTA Test Visualizer

It is not possible to select the Elevation Plane when Cut Analysis (all beams) is selected as the measurement visualization.

Steps to reproduce:

  1. Select Cut Analysis (all beams).
  2. Select the Cut Analysis tab.
  3. In the Cut Settings window, select Elevation Plane.

Note that the graph still shows the Azimuth Plane.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0

Resolved Version: 
N/A

Added:
11/23/2019

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).