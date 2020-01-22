FlexLogger 2020 R1 Bug Fixes

Created Jan 22, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of FlexLogger 2019 R2 and FlexLogger 2020 R1.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger 2020 R1.1.

Contents

Bugs Fixed

 

Back to top

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Back to top

Additional Resources

Explore Support Content and Product Documentation 

 

Ask the NI Community

 

Request Support from an Engineer

A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country

Back to top
Bug ID Legacy ID Description Details
582939  

100+ Channel in same task can lead to incorrect data

In projects that have 100 or more channels sharing both the same chassis and the same data rate resource (Slow, Medium, Fast, or Counter), incorrect data can be returned and logged.

 

Workaround: Install respective patches for 2019 R2.1, 2019 R3.1, and/or 2019 R4.1. Go to NI Package Manager to install, or https://www.ni.com/en-us/support/downloads/software-products/download.flexlogger.html#333706 to download.

Reported Version: 
FlexLogger 2019 R2

Resolved Version: 
FlexLogger 2020 R1
950765  

FlexLogger Stops Publishing all DAQ data when TSN Hardware Is Removed or Added

DAQ data will stop publishing if TSN hardware is removed or added from a system while a test is running. This will result in the test appearing to be active and still running, but DAQ data no longer being logged or visible from screens.

 

Workaround: Do not add or remove TSN hardware while a test is running.

Reported Version: 
FlexLogger 2019 R4

Resolved Version: 
FlexLogger 2020 R1.1

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).