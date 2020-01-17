Create a Custom I/O Configuration for SDR Applications

Compared with other commercial off-the-shelf software defined radios (SDRs), USRP SDRs offer the broadest selection of RF I/O. With a large assortment of frequency ranges and up to 160 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth, NI RF hardware provides the relevant frequency bands you need to keep up with the latest industry standards.
Program FPGAs more easily using integrated design software which enables you to program processors, FPGAs, and I/O in one intuitive environment. As bandwidths widen and latency requirements grow more stringent, programming USRP with LabVIEW makes FPGA programming more approachable by abstracting the low-level design tasks associated with custom hardware design.
No matter your development tool preferences, you can be confident in USRP hardware, which is compatible with the broadest range of software workflows on the market. You can choose LabVIEW for a unified, dataflow programming style or use the open-source driver with support for C, C++, MathWorks MATLAB®, GNU Radio, and more.
USRP hardware offers a variety of synchronization options so you can easily expand your RF channel count for Massive MIMO and other multichannel applications. Choose between hardware, GPS, or Ethernet-based synchronization using the White Rabbit standard.
The University of York deployed USRP devices with LabVIEW Communications to implement a cost-effective low-altitude aerial testbed.
You can use NI’s software defined radio instrumentation to quickly design, deploy, and field upgrade spectrum monitoring and direction-finding solutions.
Discover how SkySafe deployed a mobile drone defense solution using software defined radio to detect and disrupt targets.
Wireless Research Handbook: 3rd Edition
The latest edition of the Wireless Research Handbook includes examples from around the world and across a wide range of advanced topics.
PXI FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules feature high-performance FPGAs that add signal processing capability to PXI systems. These modules leverage the latest FPGAs from Xilinx, streaming technologies such as PCI Express, and NI Peer-to-Peer Streaming for high-bandwidth data communication with other modules over the backplane. When paired with an SDR, PXI FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules provide the additional FPGA resources required to run complex algorithms in real time.
Every USRP purchase includes the following services:
NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.
*You can extend access to technical support by purchasing a Standard Service Program for software.
Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.
