The Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW Course teaches you how design and implement scalable, extensible software architectures for large LabVIEW applications. During the course, students participate in discussions and work independently and collaboratively to learn how to architect an application and design components to support the architecture. You will learn about several advanced design patterns, reference architectures, inter-process communication methods, and more.
Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days
LabVIEW programmers interested in learning advanced design patterns
LabVIEW programmers managing large application development
LabVIEW Architects managing a team of developers
LabVIEW users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Architect certification
LabVIEW Core 3 or equivalent LabVIEW experience
LabVIEW
Refine a requirements document and design a scalable, readable, maintainable, and extensible software architecture for a large LabVIEW-based application
Collaborate with a team to create an architecture
Understand advanced design patterns and how to use them to implement the components or subsystems of an architecture
Evaluate various methods of communicating between multiple processes
Understand the design trade-offs when selecting an advanced design pattern and inter-process communication method
Design a consistent, organized, and usable API
Analyze, critique, and improve the architecture of a LabVIEW application
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Architecting an Application
|In this lesson, you will learn how to design and document scalable, readable, and maintainable software architectures.
|
|Designing an API
|You will learn how to design a consistent, organized, and usable API that may reused in your software architectures and distributed to several developers.
|
|Multiple Processes and Inter-Process Communication
|In this crucial lesson, you learn about foundational APIs and design patterns and how they apply to several essential advanced design patterns. You also learn several advanced methods for communicating between multiple processes and their tradeoffs. Exercises and tools are general enough that you can use them in your own applications.
|
|Advanced User Interface Techniques
|This lesson covers how to create an architecture that provides a modular, scalable, and extensible user interface.
|
|Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming in LabVIEW
|In this lesson, you will learn how using the encapsulation and inheritance capabilities of LabVIEW Object-Oriented Programming can create scalable and extensible software architectures.
|
|Plug-In Architectures
|You will learn how to create a plug-in architecture that allows you to add features without changing your main code.
|
|Tips, Tricks, and Other Techniques
|This lessons covers various tips, tricks, and techniques to help you create your architecture
|