Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW Course

The Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW Course teaches you how design and implement scalable, extensible software architectures for large LabVIEW applications. During the course, students participate in discussions and work independently and collaboratively to learn how to architect an application and design components to support the architecture. You will learn about several advanced design patterns, reference architectures, inter-process communication methods, and more.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days

Audience

  • LabVIEW programmers interested in learning advanced design patterns

  • LabVIEW programmers managing large application development

  • LabVIEW Architects managing a team of developers

  • LabVIEW users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Architect certification

Prerequisites

  • LabVIEW Core 3 or equivalent LabVIEW experience

NI Products Used

  • LabVIEW

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Refine a requirements document and design a scalable, readable, maintainable, and extensible software architecture for a large LabVIEW-based application

  • Collaborate with a team to create an architecture

  • Understand advanced design patterns and how to use them to implement the components or subsystems of an architecture

  • Evaluate various methods of communicating between multiple processes

  • Understand the design trade-offs when selecting an advanced design pattern and inter-process communication method

  • Design a consistent, organized, and usable API

  • Analyze, critique, and improve the architecture of a LabVIEW application

Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Architecting an Application In this lesson, you will learn how to design and document scalable, readable, and maintainable software architectures.
  • Characteristics of scalable, readable, maintainable architecture
  • Documenting a software architecture
  • Characteristics of a scalable design pattern
Designing an API You will learn how to design a consistent, organized, and usable API that may reused in your software architectures and distributed to several developers.
  • API design techniques
  • Polymorphic VIs for an API
  • Project libraries for API design
  • Passing data in an API
Multiple Processes and Inter-Process Communication In this crucial lesson, you learn about foundational APIs and design patterns and how they apply to several essential advanced design patterns. You also learn several advanced methods for communicating between multiple processes and their tradeoffs. Exercises and tools are general enough that you can use them in your own applications.
  • Storing data, streaming data, and sending messages
  • Foundational native LabVIEW APIs for messaging (queues, notifiers, user events, data value references)
  • Foundational design patterns (FGV, various state machines, producer/consumer, various queue-driven message handlers)
  • Scaling foundational design patterns for multiple processes, includingclient/server
  • Asynchronous dynamic processes
  • By reference interprocess data storage (single element queues, data value references)
  • Several interprocess communication methods
  • Exposure to relevant native LabVIEW APIs, advanced design patterns, and reference architectures
Advanced User Interface Techniques This lesson covers how to create an architecture that provides a modular, scalable, and extensible user interface.
  • Subpanels
  • XControls
Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming in LabVIEW In this lesson, you will learn how using the encapsulation and inheritance capabilities of LabVIEW Object-Oriented Programming can create scalable and extensible software architectures.
  • Introduction to LabVIEW classes and related terminology
  • Using encapsulation to restrict access to class data
  • Using inheritance and dynamic dispatch to implement scalable polymorphism at run time.
Plug-In Architectures You will learn how to create a plug-in architecture that allows you to add features without changing your main code.
  • Plug-in architecture using VI Server
  • Plug-in architecture using LVOOP
Tips, Tricks, and Other Techniques This lessons covers various tips, tricks, and techniques to help you create your architecture
  • Variant attributes
  • Callback VIs with user events
  • VI Scripting
  • Drop-in VIs

