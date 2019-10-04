How Do I Analyze and Report on Measurement Data with the SystemLink™ TDM DataFinder Module?

The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module, when paired with the SystemLink TDM Analysis Add-on, helps you analyze more of your data and drive maximum engineering insights from it by automating post-processing scripts on the SystemLink server.
The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module and the SystemLink TDM Analysis Add-On help you and your team automate data analysis and report generation on the SystemLink server. You can make data-driven decisions with confidence by reusing DIAdem and Python scripts created by domain experts on your team, interactively setting up logic and triggering options to decide when analysis scripts run, and using multiple options for server configuration.
The SystemLink TDM Analysis Add-On automates analysis and report generation. You can upload Python and DIAdem scripts, choose triggering and logic options for controlling when and which scripts execute, and use the web manager or REST API to set up and deploy tasks.
The SystemLink TDM Analysis Add-On helps teams drive consistency and efficiency in analysis and reporting workflows. You can upload up to 10,000 analysis scripts to the SystemLink server for your whole team to use.