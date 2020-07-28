SystemLink™ Software Products

SystemLink eliminates the manual work involved to keep test systems current and healthy. From automating updates to monitoring system health, SystemLink delivers key information that improves situational awareness and test readiness to help you deliver quality across the product life cycle. With SystemLink, you ensure that software configurations are accurate and that test equipment complies with calibration and quality standards. By employing an automation and connectivity framework, SystemLink products bridge the divide between your Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) systems. When test and measurement data from all test systems is aggregated into a centralized data repository, users have real-time access to asset utilization and calibration forecasts as well as test result history, trends, and production metrics data to make proactive decisions about the capital expense, maintenance events, and test or product modifications.