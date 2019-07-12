LabWindows™/CVI™ Scientific User Interface Controls

Unlike most programming environments, NI LabWindows™/CVI is designed for building test, measurement and control applications. To this end, it offers the ability to create highly technical engineering and scientific displays. Whether you are creating a simple data-logging program for the lab or a complex production test system, LabWindows/CVI provides all the tools needed to create informative and intuitive user experiences for internal or commercial use.

In addition to the standard controls you find in most full-featured programming environments, LabWindows/CVI contains many controls and indicators that resemble familiar physical instruments and are, consequently, easier for operators to understand and use.

You can show temperature using a thermometer, view a digital test vector with a digital waveform graph, and compare time and frequency domain information side by side. If you want to see voltage expressed in engineering units (10 mV rather than .01), you can. If you see something unusual in a waveform and want to take a closer look, you can interactively manipulate the graph by using the zoom tool or clicking the scale and typing new end points.

Figure 1. Display measurement data and emulate physical instruments in software