In this video, you will learn about hosting a WebVI-based application on SystemLink Cloud. You will learn how to package and host the web application, including its data services, in a secure, mobile-friendly, and global way.





Software Requirements

This video references code that you can use to follow along. To run this example code, you will need LabVIEW NXG 2.1 or later and the LabVIEW NXG Web Module. You can download the required installers and code from the links below.

Concepts Covered in this Video