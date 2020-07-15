Ensure the Safety of Autonomous Vehicles by Increasing Virtual Testing

ADAS/AV features can significantly increase the safety of the vehicle and its surrounding environment. However, testing and validating features are costly and time-consuming processes. Identifying and characterizing test cases, pass-fail criteria, and test case productivity and repeatability are required because customers need:
Improve the safety of ADAS/AV features in production vehicles
Get new features to market faster, like pedestrian detection, collision avoidance, lane-keeping, and traffic jam assist
Significantly reduce the cost of validation by doing more in simulation and less with “mule vehicle” over-the-road testing
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide NI Partner Network to obtain a turnkey solution.
The NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and overall test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.
NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.
An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.
The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.