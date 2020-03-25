Mapping Directories on Disk to Installer Destination Folders for LabVIEW Builds

When building a LabVIEW installer and viewing the Destination View folders under the Source Files category in Build Specifications, it can be helpful to know to which directories on disk these folders map. Below is a summary of where the installer will install the files contained in each Destination View folder.
|Microsoft Installer (MSI) Properties on Windows XP
|Destination View folders
|Typical File Path
|[Public App Data] or [CommonAppDataFolder]
|C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data
|[Program Files Common] or [CommonFilesFolder]
|C:\Program Files\Common Files
|[All Users Desktop] or [DesktopFolder]
|C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Desktop
|[Personal] or [PersonalFolder]
|C:\Documents and Settings\user_profile\My Documents (1)
|[Program Files] or [ProgramFilesFolder]
|C:\Program Files
|[System] or [SystemFolder]
|C:\WINDOWS\system32
|[Temp] or [TempFolder]
|C:\Documents and Settings\user_profile\Local Settings\Temp (1)
|[Windows] or [WindowsFolder]
|C:\Windows
|[Windows Volume] or [WindowsVolume]
|C:\
|Microsoft Installer (MSI) Properties on Windows Vista/7
|Destination View Folder
|Typical File Path
|[Public App Data] or [CommonAppDataFolder]
|C:\ProgramData
|[Program Files Folder] or [CommonFilesFolder]
|C:\Program Files\Common Files
|[All Users Desktop] or [DesktopFolder]
|C:\Users\Public\Desktop
|[Personal] or [PersonalFolder]
|C:\Users\user_profile\Documents (1)
|[Program Files] or [ProgramFilesFolder]
|C:\Program Files
|[System] or [SystemFolder]
|C:\WINDOWS\system32
|[Temp] or [TempFolder]
|C:\Users\user_profile\AppData\Local\Temp (1)
|[Windows] or [WindowsFolder]
|C:\Windows
|[Windows Volume] or [WindowsVolume]
|C:\
|LabVIEW Destinations on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
|Destination View Folder
|Typical File Path
|[LabVIEW x Examples] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\
examples (2,3)
|[LabVIEW x Help] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\
help (2,3)
|[LabVIEW x Instrument Drivers] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\
examples (2,3)
|[LabVIEW x Palettes] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\
menus (2,3)
|[LabVIEW x] or [LVxRTEDIR] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\Shared\LabVIEW Run-Time\x (2,3)
|[LabVIEW x User Libraries] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x\
user.lib (2,3)
|[LabVIEW x] or [LVDIR] (2)
|C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW x (2,3)
(1): user_profile denotes the name of the current Windows user's account name
(2): x denotes the highest version of LabVIEW installed. If no version of Labview is installed, the following directory will be used: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW
(3): The path is determined by the setting of Window's Environment Variables %ProgramFiles% and %ProgramFiles(x86)% and will typically expand to C:\Program Files\ for LabVIEW 64bit and C:\Program Files (x86)\ for LabVIEW 32bit.