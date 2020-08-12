Getting Started with the Mechatronics Prototyping Board

For measuring the speed, the following architecture is proposed:



Important Note: Using the Greater? VI located on the Comparison Pallet (Right click Programming -> Comparison) and a Shift Register it is possible to detect a change of state from false to true (Rising Edge).



In the case where a rising edge is detected, call the Tick count function found on the RT Timing Pallet (right click Real Time -> RT Timing -Tick Count) and compare that value to a tick count value found from the previous iteration where this true case was entered or since the initial time the code is called. This is configured to measure the time between rising edges in microseconds.



Building the VI named MS to RPM.vi is recommended.



In the following image you can find the front panel of the VI:



Important Note: As you can see in the context help the Counter Period ms and the Number of holes on the Encoder Wheel are required inputs.

Important Note: The proposed motor’s maximum speed is 1500 rpm. Using two disk magnets in the encoder wheel, we will only get one pulse per revolution. Meaning that the period of the signal is going to be the duration of one revolution in milliseconds. Being 40 ms the minimum expected period.

In the following image you can see the procedure for calculating the speed. (Need to change, this calculation is incorrect)

In case of error, pass the error information and set the speed in rpm to 0:

For measuring the direction of the motor it is necessary to analyze both signals from the two connected encoders. We want to assess which rising edge occurred first. For detecting the rising edges the vi named Rising Edge Detector.vi should either be used directly or created.

Rising Edge Detector.vi Front Panel



Important Note: As you can see in the context help the A and the B are required inputs of the VI:

This VI uses a Feedback Node to store the information of the previous call and verify if there has been change of state by the combination of the following logic gates:

In the case the previous state was False is negated and if the current state is True it means that a rising edge occured. The and gate will generate a True value and subsequently the Or gate will generate a true as well. This will set the value for Edge Detected.



Check following image to understand the logic. Note: The T stands for True and the F stands for False.

This logic is repeated for Phase B, allowing the user to detect rising edges on both phases.



The Edge Detected? output of the vi is used as the input of a case structure that will allow the users to capture the state of both phases at the moment of a rising edge. A pattern like the one in the following image is obtained:

For detecting the direction based on the proposed method, four samples are required. For taking these four samples the following procedure is proposed:

The values of Phase A and Phase B are stored at the moment of a rising edge in a 1-D array, and then these values are stored in a 2-D array that would keep multiple samples. For taking exactly four samples a counter is being used. Each time a rising edge is detected the counter value is increment by one and using the Quotient and Reminder function with the counter and a constant value of four we are able to detect each time the counter has a value of four (By comparing the result of the floor operation between the counter and the constant of four). The floor value is equal to one it means that the four needed samples has been recorded on the 2-D array, the direction is then analyzed, and the counter and the 2-D array are reset.

In the following image one of the two possible expected patterns is shown:







In the following table you could find the states of Phase A and Phase B during the rising edges.



Important Note: The rising events are highlighted on the image using the arrow symbols.

Phases Values:

Phase A Phase B True False True True True False True True



In case the motor is rotating in the other direction the possible values are shown on the following table:

Phases Values:

Phase A Phase B False True True True False True True True



Then using the following logic, the patterns are analyzed to determinate the direction:

First Pattern:



Second Pattern:

Front Panel Proposal for the Main RT.vi: