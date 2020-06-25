This article provides a list of C extensions supported by LabWindows/CVI 2013 and 2015. Significant changes were made to the compiler between LabWindows/CVI 2013 and 2015 which may result in compiler errors. Refer to the table below to see what support has changed.
For other versions of LabWindows/CVI, the C extensions documentation can be found in the LabWindows/CVI Help that installs with the software. To locate the help documentation:
The default language standard of the LabWIndows/CVI 2013 and later compiler is GNU89. GNU89 is the C89 specification with GNU extensions supported, which includes some C99 features. The following table lists C extensions that are available in LabWindows/CVI 2013 and LabWindows/CVI 2015.
|Supported in LabWindows/CVI 2013
|Supported in LabWindows/CVI 2015
|C Extensions
|GNU89
|C99
|GNU89
|C99
|Alignment
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
Alternate Keywords: __const__,
__asm__, etc., for header files.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Asm Labels: Give a name to variables and functions for __asm__ use (use __asm__ keyword only).
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Atomic Builtins: Built-in functions for atomic memory access.
|
Partial: all except __sync_fetch_and
_nand and __sync_nand
_and_fetch.
|
Partial: all except __sync_fetch_and
_nand and __sync_nand
_and_fetch.
|
Partial: all except __sync_fetch_and
_nand and __sync_nand
_and_fetch.
|
Partial: all except __sync_fetch_and
_nand and __sync_nand
_and_fetch.
|Attribute Syntax: Formal syntax for attributes.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Attributes on Enumerators
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Availability Attribute
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Binary constants: Binary constants using the 0b prefix.
|Yes
|Yes
|No ( Bug ID: 539474)
|No ( Bug ID: 539474)
|Blocks
|No
|No
|No
|No
|_Bool data type
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Builtin Functions
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Builtin Macros
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|C++ Comments: C++ comments are recognized.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Case Ranges: 'case 1 ... 9' and such.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Cast to Union: Casting to union type from any member of the union.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Character Escapes: You can use \e as ASCII escape.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Checks for Standard Language Features
|No
|No
|Partial: (without c_thread_local); query extension using __has_extension.
|Partial: (without c_thread_local); query extension using __has_extension.
|Checks for Type Traits
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Complex Numbers: Data types for complex numbers.
|Partial
|Partial
|No ( Bug ID: 541058)
|No ( Bug ID: 541058)
|Compound Literals: Give structures, unions or arrays as values.
|Yes
|Yes
|No ( Bug ID: 540675)
|No ( Bug ID: 540675)
|Concatenation of wide and non-wide character strings
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Conditionals: Omitting the middle operand of a ?: expression.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Constraints: Constraints for asm operands.
|Partial: All except 'H', 's', ' ', '?', '!', '&', '%', '#', '*'.
|Partial: All except 'H', 's', ' ', '?', '!', '&', '%', '#', '*'.
|Partial: All except 'H', 's', ' ', '?', '!', '&', '%', '#', '*'.
|Partial: All except 'H', 's', ' ', '?', '!', '&', '%', '#', '*'.
|Constructing Calls: Dispatching a call to another function.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Decimal Float: Decimal Floating Types.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Designated Inits: Labeling elements of initializers.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Digraphs and Trigraphs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dollar Signs: You can use dollar signs in identifiers.
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Duplicate type qualifiers
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Empty Structures: Structures with no members.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Escaped Newlines: Slightly looser rules for escaped newlines.
|No, with warning
|No, with warning
|No, with warning
|No, with warning
|Explicit Register Variables - Store a local variable in a register.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Extended Asm: Assembler Instructions with C Expression Operands
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Extensions for Dynamic Analysis
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Extensions for Static Analysis
|Partial: Only __noreturn__.
|Partial: Only __noreturn__.
|Partial: Only __noreturn__.
|Partial: Only __noreturn__.
|Feature Checking Macros
|Partial: __has_extension not supported.
|Partial: __has_extension not supported.
|Partial: __has_extension not supported.
|Partial: __has_extension not supported.
|Fixed-Point: Fixed-Point Types.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Flexible Array: Members at the end of a structure or union.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Floating Types: Additional Floating Types
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Format String Checking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Function Attributes: Declaring that functions have no side effects, or that they can never return.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Function Names: Printable strings which are the name of the current function.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Function Overloading in C
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Function Prototypes: Prototype declarations and old-style definitions.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Hex Floats: Hexadecimal floating-point constants.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Include File Checking Macros
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Incomplete Enums: enum foo;, with details to follow.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Initializer lists for complex numbers in C
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Initializers: Non-constant initializers.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Inline: Defining inline functions (as fast as macros).
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Labels as Values: Getting pointers to labels, and computed gotos.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Local Labels: Labels local to a block.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Long Long: Double-word integers, long long int.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Mixed Declarations: Mixing declarations and code.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Nested Functions: As in Algol and Pascal, lexical scoping of functions.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|New limit for #line directive
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Non-standard C++11 Attributes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Object Size Checking: Built-in functions for limited buffer overflow checking.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Objective-C Features
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Offsetof: Special syntax for implementing offsetof.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Other Builtins: Other built-in functions.
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Pointer Arithmetic: Arithmetic on void-pointers and function pointers.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Pragmas: Pragmas accepted by GCC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|_Pragma preprocessing operator
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Return Address: Getting the return or frame address of a function.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|snprintf family of functions
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Statement Expressions: Putting statements and declarations inside expressions.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Static arrays as function parameters
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Subscripting: Any array can be subscripted, even if not an lvalue.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Target Builtins: Built-in functions specific to particular targets.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Target Format Checks: Format checks specific to particular targets.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Target-Specific Extensions
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Thread-Local: Per-thread variables.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Thread-Safety Annotation Checking
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Trailing comma allowed in enum declaration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Type Attributes: Specifying attributes of types.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Typeof: typeof, referring to the type of an expression.
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Type-generic math
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Type Safety Checking
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Unnamed Fields: Unnamed struct/union fields within structs/unions.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|User-Specified System Frameworks
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Variable Attributes: Specifying attributes of variables.
|
Partial: All except shared, tls_model,
__ms_struct__, and __gcc_struct__.
|
Partial: All except shared, tls_model,
__ms_struct__, and __gcc_struct__.
|
Partial: All except shared and
__gcc_struct__.
|Partial: aligned attribute supported.
|Variable Length: Arrays whose length is computed at run time.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Variadic Macros: Macros with a variable number of arguments.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Yes, with warning
|Yes
|Vector Extensions: Using vector instructions through built-in functions.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Vectors and Extended Vectors
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|vscanf family of functions
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Zero Length: Zero-length arrays.
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning
|Yes, with warning