This document contains the NI Package Builder 19.6 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder 19.6. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|940978
|135887
If a Custom Execute Path References an Executable That is not on the System, NIPM Reports a Vague Error when Installing Package
NI Package Manager reports "error occurred while installing a package: (pkg). Additional error information: An error occurred while installing a package '(pkg) [windows_x64]'"
Workaround: To resolve the error, correct the path for executable in the custom execute of the package.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941043
|135941
Misleading Error -19024 Occurs When Building Packages That includes a TestStand Sequence File that Calls a LabVIEW Oroject That is Missing Files
Building a TestStand sequence that calls a LabVIEW project that has any missing items will give "Error -19024 The following projects are open in the LabVIEW development system. Close all projects before creating a deployment." even though the LabVIEW project is not open.
Workaround: Ensure that any LabVIEW projects called by TestStand sequence files have all of their items and files.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941834
|897464
Solution Load Error Occurs When Package Installer Contains Packages from Unavailable Network Locations
Opening a solution errors when the solution contains an input file or directory that is specified using a network path, i.e. \\server\share.
Workaround: Create a mapped drive letter, i.e. SUBST T: \\server\share\, and configure the input item to use the mapped drive for the input file or directory, e.g. T:\directory\file.ext. Edit the solution file contents to change the network path to mapped drive path before opening the solution file.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941837
|135935
Unhelpful Error When Including a Broken VI and the 'Remove block diagrams' Option is Enabled
If you include a broken VI in a package and disable "Check for broken VIs" and enable "Remove block diagrams", NI Package Builder reports the below unhelpful error:
"LabVIEW cannot compile one or more VIs because they do not have block diagrams. A VI broke during the build process from being saved without a block diagram. Either open the build specification to include the block diagram of that VI or enable debugging to include the block diagrams of all VIs in the build."
Workaround: Ensure that all VIs in your Solution are not broken.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941838
|135941
When Building a LabVIEW Project with Missing Files, NI Package Builder Fails with Error -19024, Incorrectly Reporting the project is open in LabVIEW
If TestStand references a LabVIEW project that has missing files, then building a solution that contains that TestStand sequence file results in the following error:
"Error -19024: The following projects are open in the LabVIEW development system. Close all projects before creating a deployment."
Workaround: Fix the paths of all files in the LabVIEW project.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added: